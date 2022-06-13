ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Joseph Center Receives $600,00 Grant from Colorado Health Foundation

By Antonio Clark
 3 days ago

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo ( KREX ) – The Colorado Health Foundation recently granted the Joseph Center a $600,000 grant for Deepening Service Enriched and Homelessness Prevention Solutions on the Western Slope.

“When I found out we were awarded the grant it was very humbling and overwhelming. This grant is for the expansion of our 11 programs. We will be able to expand the Golden Girls Program, add more personnel, and add more support services,” said Mona Highline, executive director of The Joseph Center. “We help provide services to a wide variety of people in our community from those who are low-income and homeless to those who are employed and struggling when a life situation happens. Every time we encounter a need, we find a way to meet it. Everyone leaves here with something and a sense of direction.”

The Joseph Center is a community outreach organization in Grand Junction. A day shelter, parent advocacy, transition phase accommodation for middle-aged to elderly women (The Golden Girls Program), financial management for at-risk and vulnerable individuals receiving social security payments, in-house counseling services, The Reach Out Program, food pantry, and assistance through collaborations with other community organizations are among the offerings they offer.

“The work of Mona Highline and the tireless leaders of the Joseph Center is illustrative of housing justice in practice. The Golden Girls Project is a foremost example of this, whereby unhoused women who face complex barriers to good health are treated with humanity, compassion, and love, and offered a pathway to enduring housing stability. The Colorado Health Foundation couldn’t be prouder of this historic partnership in advancing health equity and housing justice,” said Sean Dollard, program office for Colorado Health Foundation

The Joseph Center is located at 2511 Belford Ave #B in Grand Junction. For a list of hours and complete services offered at The Joseph Center please visit our website at www.josephcentergj.com or our Facebook page at  www.facebook.com/JosephCenterGJ/.

