If you were online at all this weekend, you may very well have noticed an interview that Simon Pegg gave to The Times (£). It didn’t offer much new information when it comes to Pegg (he had an alcohol problem, he wants to be taken seriously, he has tattoos now). However, it did appear to reveal something new about Pegg’s frequent co-star Tom Cruise: he is compulsively unable to display contrition.

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO