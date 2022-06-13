ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Beat the heat with tips from Lowndes County Emergency Management and South Health District

By FOX 31 STAFF
Cover picture for the articleDangerous heat is expected to impact the region this week. A prolonged period of unseasonably hot and humid weather is in store for the region beginning Tuesday, and heat indices are expected to increase each afternoon through the week. Lowndes County Emergency Management and South Health District says now...

Lowndes EMA warns of extreme heat, offers tips

LOWNDES CO. – Lowndes County Emergency Management is warning of dangerous heat in the area and offering safety tips. Lowndes County, Georgia: Dangerous heat is expected to impact our region this week. A prolonged period of unseasonably hot and humid weather is in store for our region beginning Tuesday, and heat indices are expected to increase each afternoon through the week. Now is time to be aware of the dangers soaring temperatures can bring. Extreme heat is the No. 1 weather-related killer in the U.S, claiming more than 650 lives across the nation each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Lowndes County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) urges Lowndes County residents to take steps now to beat the heat.
Southwell encourages community members to know signs of heat-related illness

As temperatures start to creep up in South Georgia this summer, Southwell is urging community members to know the warning signs of heat-related illness like heat exhaustion and heat stroke. According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), heat-related illness is a condition that results from exposure to extreme heat,...
TIFTON, GA
First come, first serve Valdosta water bill assistance

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta will be providing water bill assistance by appointment to city customers on a first come, first serve basis. In collaboration with Coastal Plain Area E.O.A., Inc., we will be providing appointments for water bill assistance on June 22nd and June 28th from 9:30 am to 3:00 pm. This will be first come, first serve and will be held both days at the City Hall Annex Multipurpose room located at, 300 N. Lee Street. There are eligibility requirements. For more information or questions call 229-244-7860.
VALDOSTA, GA
Major Lowndes employer closing

VALDOSTA — A major employer in Valdosta is going out of business at the end of the month. Fresh Beginnings — more recently doing business as Tincredible Treats — will close June 30, according to a statement on the company’s website. Founded in 1985 by Judy...
VALDOSTA, GA
Valdosta : Top 7 Best Places to Visit in Valdosta, Georgia

VALDOSTA, GA
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Berrien, Brooks, Colquitt, Cook, Lanier, Lowndes by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 15:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-14 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee. Target Area: Berrien; Brooks; Colquitt; Cook; Lanier; Lowndes The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Cook County in south central Georgia Southern Berrien County in south central Georgia Lanier County in south central Georgia Northern Lowndes County in south central Georgia Northwestern Brooks County in south central Georgia Colquitt County in south central Georgia * Until 430 PM EDT. * At 335 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles northwest of Norman Park to 9 miles north of Lakeland, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Nashville, Moultrie, Adel, Lakeland, Valdosta, Hahira, Sparks, Ray City, Norman Park, Lenox, Doerun, Moody Air Force Base, Riverside, Schley, Meigs, Berlin, Funston, Cecil, Ellenton and Reed Bingham State Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BERRIEN COUNTY, GA
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gadsden, Leon by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 17:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-14 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gadsden; Leon The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Gadsden County in Big Bend of Florida Leon County in Big Bend of Florida * Until 630 PM EDT. * At 541 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles north of Tallahassee, moving southwest at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Midway, Tallahassee, Havana, Woodville, Quincy, Florida State University, Florida A And M, Tallahassee Comm College, Doak Campbell Stadium, Lake Bradford, Leon Sinks, Gaither Community Center, Tallahassee Memorial Hosp, Florence, Jamieson, Miccosukee, Iamonia, Eight Mile Pond, Tallahassee Mall and Tallahassee Regional A/P. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Decatur, Grady by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 16:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-14 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee. Target Area: Decatur; Grady The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Decatur County in southwestern Georgia Grady County in southwestern Georgia * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 423 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Camilla, moving southwest at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Bainbridge, Cairo, Whigham, West Bainbridge, Chattahoochee, Attapulgus, Climax, Brinson, Hanover, Ausmac, Capel, Rocky Hill, Recovery, Decatur Co A/P, Harrells Still, Laingkat, Calvary, Jinks, Princes Still and Peoples Still. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DECATUR COUNTY, GA
Temporary lane closure set for West Jackson Street

THOMASVILLE — Contractors will begin work along the south side lane of West Jackson Street beginning Wednesday, June 15, to install a new driveway at 1171 West Jackson St. The work is scheduled to occur between the hours of 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. and expected to last one day.
Harper denied bond modification to leave state

Monday morning, Jeffrey Harper, one of three men charged with murder in the 2020 death of Vann Brown, was denied a motion requesting bond modification that would have allowed him to travel out of state to attend a fishing tournament in Alabama with his son. Harper was first arrested in...
COFFEE COUNTY, GA

