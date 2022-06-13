Deputies investigating possible hate crime after group interrupts Drag Queen Story Hour at Bay Area library

SAN LORENZO, Calif. (KNX) – An investigation is underway after a group of men believed to be associated with the Proud Boys interrupted a Drag Queen Story Hour at the San Lorenzo Library on Saturday.

Deputies with the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported disturbance at the library around 1:30 p.m., where they learned that a group of men described by officials as “members of the Proud Boys organization” interrupted a “Drag Queen Story Hour” that was going on with children, parents and other community members in attendance.

“An active hate crime investigation is underway as is an investigation into the annoying and harassing of children,” the department said.

Drag Story Hour, which has been around in the Bay Area since 2015, “celebrates reading through the glamorous art of drag,” according to its official website .

