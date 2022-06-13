ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waverly, TN

2021 Scripps Howard Awards: The Tennessean's coverage of Waverly floods earns national journalism award

By Molly Davis, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43KZ77_0g9Pcpez00

The Tennessean on Sunday earned a prestigious national award for its coverage of the 2021 floods in Waverly.

"The Floods of Waverly" won the Scripps Howard Award for Excellence in Coverage of Breaking News, one of the top honors in U.S. journalism. The series of stories told the heartbreaking tales of residents impacted by the natural disaster and meticulously documented the community’s enormous loss.

“I am very proud to see the hard work, focus and determination of our staff on behalf of their fellow Tennesseans receive this prestigious national recognition, especially in consideration of the other distinguished work performed throughout the country," said Michael Anastasi, vice president and editor of The Tennessean.

"The story of Waverly’s recovery isn’t over and we will continue to keep our readers informed. Our journalists are invested in their stories for the long haul — the citizens of Waverly, their tenacity and courage speak to every Tennessean."

The Scripps Howard awards are among the most prestigious in journalism. The Scripps Howard Foundation is a philanthropic organization with a focus on journalism and education affiliated with The E.W. Scripps Company.

Winners receive $10,000 from the foundation, which in total awarded news organizations $170,000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WBaAL_0g9Pcpez00

Winners of the 69th Scripps Howard Awards were announced during a broadcast on Newsy, the national news network owned by The E.W. Scripps Company. The broadcast featured a segment highlighting scores of stories reported by The Tennessean staff, including those published in the months after the August 2021 floods killed 20 people.

A panel of veteran journalists judged the competition, choosing finalists and winners from more than 800 submissions across 15 categories.

"The Tennessean’s Waverly Flood coverage featured an exemplary multi-media approach, with stunning surveillance video of the rising tide, photo montages of the town and well-written articles on the destruction and the victims dealing with it all," judges wrote of The Tennessean's submission.

The Floods Of Waverly

Other finalists in the breaking news category included the Houston Chronicle for its coverage of the Astroworld Festival crowd crush and NBC News for the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan.

The Arizona Republic, like The Tennessean a member of the USA TODAY Network, won for Distinguished Service to the First Amendment

Reach reporter Molly Davis at mdavis2@gannett.com or on Twitter @mollym_davis.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: 2021 Scripps Howard Awards: The Tennessean's coverage of Waverly floods earns national journalism award

Comments / 0

Related
Nashville Scene

Masks Recommended as Nashville COVID-19 Cases Rise

Health officials are recommending people in Nashville wear masks in public indoor spaces again, as the city’s COVID-19 levels have breached a “high” designation established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. COVID-19 community levels are calculated by the CDC using data on new cases, new...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Group trains parents as new drug arrives in Tennessee

Group trains parents as new drug arrives in Tennessee. High interest rates, housing prices slowing down …. TBI seeking tips after Bedford County farmer shot …. Body pulled from Cumberland River identified as Columbia …
WOMI Owensboro

Tennessee Utility Company Says Adjust Thermostats – Evansville’s CenterPoint Energy Says The Same Amid Heatwave

Temperatures are high and the heat index for the Evansville area is in the triple digits prompting the National Weather Service to issue a Heat Advisory for much of the area, but it isn't just the Tristate facing scorching heat. One utility company is garnering some attention after asking its customers to turn up the thermostat at home to conserve energy.
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waverly, TN
State
Tennessee State
invisiblepeople.tv

Tennessee Moves to Make Camping on Public Land a Felony

“Don’t look down on us because we’re down on our luck,” an unhoused Nashville resident identified as Georgia told Chris Conte of News Channel 5. Georgia and her partner Kenny’s homeless story, like countless others, began with just one missed paycheck. Kenny, a Vietnam vet, and Georgia, a hygiene enthusiast with a sunny disposition, were living under a bridge when news cameras caught up with them. Tragically, their story isn’t all that rare these days. Increasingly, homelessness in Nashville and other parts of Tennessee is becoming commonplace.
TENNESSEE STATE
dicksonpost.com

Tennessee Court of Appeals issues opinions on four fuel terminal cases

The Tennessee Court of Appeals issued opinions on May 27 concerning four cases involving the proposed Burns fuel terminal, finding no violations of the Open Meetings Act. The four cases were heard on March 2, 2022, and involved cases filed against Dickson County by Turnbull Preservation Group, LLC, Jeff Lun, and Wayne Gray. Gray was the plaintiff in two of the four lawsuits.
DICKSON COUNTY, TN
restaurant-hospitality.com

Tennessee-based Puckett’s Gro. & Restaurant is expanding, will open its seventh location in late-2022

Puckett’s grocery store opened in the 1950s in Leiper’s Fork, a small town outside Franklin, Tenn., and was still operational when Andy Marshall purchased it in 1998. The original store has since changed hands and names, but today, A. Marshall Hospitality (AMH) operates six Puckett’s locations, with sites in Nashville, Chattanooga, Columbia, Franklin, Murfreesboro and Pigeon Forge, and a seventh is slated to open in late 2022 in Cullman, Ala. The Cullman location will be the hospitality group’s first venture outside of Tennessee.
CULLMAN, AL
WSMV

Power affected in Clarksville after construction crew hits power line

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Montgomery County Fire and Rescue squad responded to a construction site on Wednesday morning for a damaged power line. According to MCFR, stations 15 and 16 were called to Highway 149 and River Road when an excavator became caught in a power line that stretched across the highway.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scripps#Nbc#Tennesseans#The E W Scripps Company
radionwtn.com

Stage Is Set For Tonight’s Free Concert As Crews Work Past Midnight

Paris, Tenn.–Crews worked until well past midnight overnight to set up the stage, bleachers and merchandise areas for tonight’s free concert by the Marshall Tucker Band in downtown Paris. Tonight’s concert will kick off this weekend’s Tennessee River Jam, with opening acts 24 Seven at 6 p.m. and...
PARIS, TN
WKRN

Water main break in Madison

Officials are monitoring a water main break in Madison. Body recovered from Cumberland River near downtown …. 1 dead in Germantown shooting; police investigating …. Nashville residents on vacation escape extreme flooding …. 1 dead in 2-vehicle crash near Old Hickory. D-Line returns minus Jeffery Simmons. Panel recommends FDA authorize...
MADISON COUNTY, TN
Nashville Scene

Tennessee Valley Authority Project Draws Pushback From NES, Mayor

Advocacy groups, Nashville Mayor John Cooper and the city’s public utility, Nashville Electric Service, have all issued formal statements opposing TVA’s proposed expansion of fossil fuels in Middle Tennessee. Local officials joined Congress, which censured the agency in January, in criticizing TVA for clinging to fossil fuels. Even though TVA is a federal agency, its own timelines disregard Biden administration carbon-reduction goals.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
whopam.com

Man killed in I-24 wreck near Exit 1 in Montgomery Co.

Road construction on the Kentucky side of the state line on I-24 was a factor in a fatal accident Tuesday afternoon near Exit 1 in Montgomery County. The Tennessee Highway Patrol investigated and says a tractor trailer driven by 68-year old Carla Barnes of Texas was stopped with traffic on the westbound side due to the construction when she was rear-ended by a car operated by 38-year old Marques Johnson of Nashville.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Midstate Mysteries: Dickson Co. teen missing for 35 years

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Dickson teen disappeared the night before she was to go to the prom 35 years ago. Martha Leanne Green, who friends and family called Leanne, disappeared from her brother’s car on Highway 46. It’s a case some investigators have been trying to solve for...
Columbia Missourian

Milan prom an important moment for mother, daughter

In the weeks leading up to Milan High School's prom, Irma Bahena has been talking about nothing else. Her daughter, Jennifer, was attending with a longtime neighbor and friend. Irma Bahena is a waitress at Taqueria Mi Tierra, a Mexican restaurant in Milan. She moved to the United States 35...
MILAN, MO
cbs17

Tennessee sheriff warns about picking up folded dollar bills

PERRY COUNTY, Tenn. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Investigators in Perry County, Tenn. are warning residents about picking up folded dollar bills, after two separate incidents when the bills were found on the floor of a gas station. According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, when the bills were picked...
The Tennessean

The Tennessean

2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
286K+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville news, weather, Predators, Titans, Vanderbilt, Vols, music, restaurant, things to do and investigations from the Tennessean and USA TODAY NETWORK staff.

 http://tennessean.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy