Low tide warnings are posted for various ferry routes today as Puget Sound experiences the lowest tide in 13 years. The combination of the full moon with its closest approach to Earth this week and the 18.6-year seesaw of the moon's orbital path are causing unusually low and high tides this week. The lowest tides will drop 4 feet below average around lunchtime today. Conversely, high tide will also be higher than normal the next few evenings, but luckily no threatening storm is offshore to produce "king tide" flooding like in January.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO