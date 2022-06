TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler native Savannah Hudson is representing East Texas in the 2022 Miss Texas USA competition. Hudson was born and raised in the Rose City. She graduated from Tyler high school in 2015 and then went to the University of Texas at Austin where she studied nutrition. After college, she moved back to East Texas and worked for a nutrition program in Longview for two years.

