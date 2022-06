Gov. Brian Kemp threw his support behind Mike Collins in his bid for the GOP nomination for Georgia's 10th Congressional District. "As a conservative small businessman, Mike knows firsthand how the disastrous policies of the Biden administration are hurting hardworking Georgians and communities all across our state," Kemp said in a press release. "I ask fellow Republicans across the district to join me in sending a trusted conservative to Washington!"

GEORGIA STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO