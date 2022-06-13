Robert Williams III Latest Injury Status For Game 5
Robert Williams III remains listed as questionable as of 1:30 Eastern Time for Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night at the Chase Center. The Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics are currently tied up at 2-2.
The Boston Celtics' leading shot blocker has been on the injury report for every game of the series, but so far he has yet to actually miss a game.
The Celtics are tied up at 2-2 with the Golden State Warriors after the Warriors won Game 4 on Friday night at the TD Garden in Massachusetts.
Each team is 1-1 so far at home in the series.
The winner of Game 5 will be one win away from winning the 2022 NBA Championship.
Game 6 of the series will be back in Boston on Thursday night.
