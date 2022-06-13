Robert Williams III Latest Injury Status For Game 5

Robert Williams III remains listed as questionable as of 1:30 Eastern Time for Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night at the Chase Center. The Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics are currently tied up at 2-2.

View the original article to see embedded media.

As of 1:30 Eastern Time, Robert Williams III still remains on the injury report as questionable with a knee injury for Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday evening.

NBA's official injury report

The Boston Celtics' leading shot blocker has been on the injury report for every game of the series, but so far he has yet to actually miss a game.

The Celtics are tied up at 2-2 with the Golden State Warriors after the Warriors won Game 4 on Friday night at the TD Garden in Massachusetts.

Each team is 1-1 so far at home in the series.

The winner of Game 5 will be one win away from winning the 2022 NBA Championship.

Game 6 of the series will be back in Boston on Thursday night.

Related stories on NBA basketball