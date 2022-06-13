ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Massive Report About James Wiseman Before Game 5 Of The NBA Finals

By Ben Stinar
 3 days ago

According to Shams Charania and Anthony Slater of The Athletic, James Wiseman could play in Summer League for the Golden State Warriors. The Warriors will play Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night against the Boston Celtics. Wiseman was ruled out for the season back in March.

According to Shams Charania and Anthony Slater of The Athletic, James Wiseman could play in Summer League for the Golden State Warriors.

Charania wrote in a tweet: "Following plasma injection treatment in London, Warriors center James Wiseman is nearing clearance for full contact, and there’s optimism he could return to action in Summer League, per sources."

Wiseman was the second overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, and he did not play in a game this season (he was ruled out for the rest of the year back in March).

The Warriors are currently in the NBA Finals tied up at 2-2 with the Boston Celtics.

Game 5 of the series will be at the Chase Center in California on Monday night.

This is the sixth time in the last eight years that the Warriors have been to the Finals, and they have also won three NBA Championships during that span.

Comments / 21

Kenneth Epley
3d ago

What a joke. The massive news? Overall #2 pick Wiseman to play in minor league after the season. More internet clickbait.

Reply(1)
10
 

