Phoenix, AZ

Diamondbacks' Christian Walker sticks with approach, hopes the hits keep on coming

By Nick Piecoro, Arizona Republic
 3 days ago

Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker entered Monday with 15 homers, tied for the sixth-most in the National League. He also entered the day with a .207 average, tied for the fourth-lowest among all qualifiers.

Walker has always had legitimate raw power, but prior to this season he tended to be more hitter than slugger. While he would love to marry the two, he seems comfortable with the new identity, in large part because he believes if he continues to swing the bat the way he has, more hits will come.

“I think it would be silly to abandon the good things that I’m doing right now and try to find band-aids for these other things,” Walker said. “It’s like, how do I address what I want to get better at without forfeiting what I’m doing well at the moment? And to be honest, being in the middle of the lineup, I’d rather be driving balls than maybe slapping singles around the yard. I’ll keep swinging hard and hopefully I can find a nice consistent place where I’m stringing some hits together.”

Walker did some of that on Sunday in Philadelphia. In the Diamondbacks’ 13-1, series-salvaging win over the Phillies, he finished with three hits, including a double and a triple. It was an impressive finish to an eventful trip for him.

Three days earlier, Walker was struck in the helmet by a 96.6 mph fastball from Cincinnati Reds reliever Alexis Diaz. The pitch appeared to strike his helmet where the earflap and brim meet, and he thinks the ball redirected and glanced across his nose. He was left with a black eye and a scrape on the side of his nose, but considered himself fortunate to have avoided a more serious injury.

Walker was back in the lineup the next day — and in the middle of a controversial sequence, taking a full-count pitch for a called third strike. The pitch appeared to be well off the plate, and the call stopped a Diamondbacks’ rally in its tracks. Walker voiced his frustration after the game.

“It’s just frustrating in the big moments like that when you feel like you’re doing your job and getting punished for it almost,” Walker said. “It’s hard to deal with, for sure.”

Throughout the season, Walker’s results have been worse than his batted-ball data would suggest. He figures if he continues to hit balls hard, his average will eventually climb in the same way that his power numbers have in recent weeks. That said, he also points to stretches in which he hasn’t produced.

“I think it’s just about consistency,” Walker said. “Keep hitting balls hard. I’ll string together a day or two with some hits and then go a couple of days without one. I think it’s staying consistent on those in-between days and still finding a way to help the team. Not just be a homer-or-bust kind of mentality.”

Asked how he feels about the idea of self-identifying as a slugger rather than a hitter, he noted that he always has had power but that the game is changing in ways that make hitting for average even harder.

“The game is in an interesting place at the moment where it makes more sense for guys to not give in to a hitter,” Walker said. “You get to 2-0, 3-0, 3-1, and I feel like most of the time it’s an offspeed pitch. Not that they’re trying to walk guys, but it makes more sense, rather than pumping a fastball to a guy who can hit a homer, maybe put him on base and worry about the next guy.

“Hitting is hard right now. The pitchers, the competition, is really good. It’s that fine line of like, yeah, I’m glad that the slug is there, for sure, but there’s always room to grow.”

Reach Piecoro at (602) 444-8680 or nick.piecoro@arizonarepublic.com . Follow him on Twitter @nickpiecoro .

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Diamondbacks' Christian Walker sticks with approach, hopes the hits keep on coming

#Cincinnati Reds#The National League#Phillies
