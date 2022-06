With the backing of his colleagues, County Council Member Andrew Friedson is leading efforts to provide paid family leave and lactation rooms for county employees. Friedson introduced two bills Tuesday that aim to accomplish those goals. One of them provides six weeks of a full salary for part- and full-time county employees, including biological parents, adoptive parents or foster parents. The bill also applies to county employees who are the spouse or domestic partner of a parent.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO