ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Daily Advertiser

Should I worry about an air quality alert? Why did Louisiana get one? What you should know

By Ashley White, Lafayette Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0USomN_0g9PbahX00

An air quality alert was issued for most of Louisiana after a layer of Saharan dust moved across the state, increasing levels of particulate matter in the air.

The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality issued an Air Quality Advisory for the state, excluding Monroe.

The dust gradually increased Sunday into Monday putting Air Quality Index levels at low-to mid-moderate statewide. On Monday, southwesterly winds transported a dense area of Saharan dust across the state, leading to Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups Air Quality Index levels, according to a department release .

"Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and people who are active outdoors should limit prolonged exertion," the DEQ wrote in a release.

Tropics watch: Hurricane center monitoring area of low pressure in Caribbean, 4 tropical waves

The department also recommended waiting until after 6 p.m. to refuel vehicles and use gas-powered lawn equipment.

Levels were expected to decrease Tuesday but were expected to remain at a high-moderate level. By Wednesday, the dust should start to move out of the area, said Kent Kuyper, a senior forecaster with the National Weather Service in Lake Charles.

Kuyper suggested people increase their water intake and take breaks if they're working outside to prevent heat-related injuries.

What is Saharan dust?

Saharan dust, also called the Saharan Air Layer, is a mass of very dry, dusty air that forms over the Saharan Desert and can travel to places thousands of miles from Africa, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration . It can be transported by tropical waves.

Saharan dust can suppress tropical cyclone formation because of its warmth, dryness and strong winds. Activity usually ramps up in mid-June and peaks from late June to mid-August.

Saharan dust will create a hazy white look during the day and cause sunsets to have an orange glow.

Historic heatwave: It's so hot you can grill burgers on your dashboard

Will it rain or cool off soon in Lafayette?

Lafayette has seen higher than normal temperatures for the last three weeks, caused by an upper-level ridge sitting on top of the Gulf states, Kuyper said. That ridge has prevented showers and thunderstorms from forming.

That ridge could break down Thursday into the weekend, bringing rain that would normally be expected for this time of year. With that rain could come slightly cooler temperatures, dropping the highs from the mid-90s to the low-90s, which is typical for this time of year.

Contact Ashley White at adwhite@theadvertiser.com or on Twitter @AshleyyDi .

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Should I worry about an air quality alert? Why did Louisiana get one? What you should know

Comments / 0

Related
WWL

Louisiana is seeing a 'rash' of fish kills due to soaring temperatures

BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana is seeing a "rash" of fish kills across the state, and more are possible soon, according to the state's wildlife agency. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said the combination of soaring temperatures and storms are causing hypoxia, or the depletion of oxygen in water, that is leading to more fish kills.
WDSU

Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries warning residents of potential fish kills

NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is warning of possible fish kills statewide. According to agents, central and southern regions of Louisiana are reporting a rash of fish kills caused by heat and storms. The combination of these conditions are causing hypoxia, or the depletion...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Louisiana#Gulf States#Africa#Saharan#Air Quality Advisory#Deq#The Saharan Air Layer
Calcasieu Parish News

Start-Up that uses Wood Waste to Produce Gasoline Plans $800 Million Clean Energy Facility in Louisiana

Start-Up that uses Wood Waste to Produce Gasoline Plans $800 Million Clean Energy Facility in Louisiana. Louisiana – The Louisiana Office of the Governor announced on June 14, 2022 that Arbor Renewable Gas LLC, a Houston-based company founded in 2019 that produces renewable gasoline and green hydrogen from wood waste and forest residue, is evaluating West Baton Rouge Parish for a planned $800 million manufacturing and distribution facility that will use carbon capture and sequestration emissions-reduction technology.
LOUISIANA STATE
K945

Visit Louisiana’s Greatest Wonder – A 1,000 Year Old Cypress Tree

If you love history and adventure, than I've got great news for you! I just learned that the longest bayou in the whole world stretches between northeast Louisiana and southeastern Arkansas. It's called Bayou Bartholomew, and contained in its approximately 364 miles is a natural wonder that's older than the Louisiana Purchase!
magnoliareporter.com

Board approves North Louisiana highway work

North Louisiana projects are among 17 bid awards announced this week by the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD). Fourteen contractors presented apparent low bids totaling $160.6 million. Of note is a major $136.5 million project to create a new interchange at U.S. 90 and Ambassador Caffery Pkwy. in Lafayette Parish. This project is part of the future I-49 corridor.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Environmental groups continue to push back against Louisiana’s growing LNG sector

A pair of environmental justice organizations have released reports condemning the potential ecological disruption of one pending Venture Global liquefied natural gas facility in Louisiana and reported flaring and leaks at another, signaling their continued clash against the state’s proliferating LNG export industry. The first report, published by the...
99.9 KTDY

Severe Storms, Record Heat – Louisiana Could See Both Today

Louisiana residents weary of record heat and humidity could catch a small break from the current heatwave today. However, that break in the higher than average temperatures could come at a cost. The Storm Prediction Center is suggesting that much of the state could be in line for strong to severe thunderstorms later this afternoon.
LOUISIANA STATE
WWL

Homeowners in a panic after Louisiana insurance company is placed in liquidation

NEW ORLEANS — Thousands of policyholders are on the verge of losing their homeowners insurance this month after a Louisiana insurance company sent out notices of cancellation. These letters say the court ordered Lighthouse Excalibur Insurance Company to be placed in liquidation, and that all Louisiana LEX policies will...
West Side Journal

Louisiana drivers can still hold cell phones while driving

Louisiana drivers will still be allowed to hold their cellphone while driving for now. An effort to change state law to require hands-free use of phones behind the wheel failed in the Legislature. House Bill 376 from Rep. Mike Huval, R-Breaux Bridge, would have prohibited drivers from “holding or physically...
wbrz.com

Hot temperatures and inflation hurting Louisiana wallets

BATON ROUGE - It's a typical sight in Louisiana to see people snacking on snoballs during a hot day, but the heat may soon be burning a bigger hole in residents wallets. “It's the Louisiana way to cool down on a day like this,” one customer said after taking a sip.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Daily Advertiser

The Daily Advertiser

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
186K+
Views
ABOUT

theadvertiser.com is the home of The Daily Advertiser in Lafayette, Louisiana. Stay up to date on all the latest news, entertainment and sports in Acadiana.

 http://theadvertiser.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy