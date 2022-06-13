Panama City police ask for tips after truck crashes into ambulance on Hathaway Bridge

PANAMA CITY — Officers continue to investigate Saturday night's crash at the Hathaway Bridge involving a pickup truck and an ambulance with a patient en route to a hospital.

Panama City police are asking anyone with information about the 9:10 p.m. collision to help their investigation.

Investigators believe Lane Edward Gaylean, 53, was driving a black Ford pickup truck when he pulled out of a parking lot in the 5500 block of West U.S. 98 and into the path of the eastbound Bay County Emergency Services ambulance as the emergency vehicle came off the bridge, according to the Panama City Police Department.

"The truck struck the ambulance nearly head-on," PCPD officials reported.

The crash blocked a portion of the bridge and detoured traffic through the access road to Port Panama City for more than three hours.

The ambulance contained a driver and three passengers, one of whom was injured in a previous crash and was being taken to a local hospital.

After the collision, Gaylean, the ambulance driver and all three ambulance passengers were taken to hospitals to be treated for injuries.

On Monday, PCPD officials said only Gaylean's injuries were listed as severe. His condition was not available.

Police asked that anyone with information to call them at 850-872-3100. Tips may be submitted anonymously via smartphone by downloading the Panama City PD Tip411 app from the iOS or Google Play stores.