ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City News Herald

Panama City police ask for tips after truck crashes into ambulance on Hathaway Bridge

By Lori Steineck, The News Herald
Panama City News Herald
Panama City News Herald
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3csdXL_0g9PbVEm00

PANAMA CITY — Officers continue to investigate Saturday night's crash at the Hathaway Bridge involving a pickup truck and an ambulance with a patient en route to a hospital.

Panama City police are asking anyone with information about the 9:10 p.m. collision to help their investigation.

Investigators believe Lane Edward Gaylean, 53, was driving a black Ford pickup truck when he pulled out of a parking lot in the 5500 block of West U.S. 98 and into the path of the eastbound Bay County Emergency Services ambulance as the emergency vehicle came off the bridge, according to the Panama City Police Department.

"The truck struck the ambulance nearly head-on," PCPD officials reported.

The crash blocked a portion of the bridge and detoured traffic through the access road to Port Panama City for more than three hours.

Earlier reporting:Truck crashes into ambulance along Hathaway Bridge Saturday night

Another Saturday crash:Vehicle crashes into Alvin's Island store on Thomas Drive early Saturday morning

The ambulance contained a driver and three passengers, one of whom was injured in a previous crash and was being taken to a local hospital.

After the collision, Gaylean, the ambulance driver and all three ambulance passengers were taken to hospitals to be treated for injuries.

On Monday, PCPD officials said only Gaylean's injuries were listed as severe. His condition was not available.

Police asked that anyone with information to call them at 850-872-3100. Tips may be submitted anonymously via smartphone by downloading the Panama City PD Tip411 app from the iOS or Google Play stores.

Comments / 5

Beach Lady
3d ago

tip for what? they know who the driver is, he left the bar drunk and hit an ambulance. it's not rocket appliances!!

Reply(2)
3
Related
WJHG-TV

Lanes temporarily blocked for potential robbery investigation

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - South of Clyde B. Wells Bridge, Walton County sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop on Wednesday. Northbound lanes are temporarily blocked as deputies investigate a potential robbery that occurred in the area of County Highway 393 North near Chat Holley. Two subjects are currently...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Panama City house damaged in fire

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A house has been damaged in a fire, according to officials with the Panama City Fire Department. Panama City Fire Department Battalion Chief Jerome Fleeman said in a press release, the department received a call about a structure fire on 8th E Street in Panama City at around 3:15 a.m. on Wednesday.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Vacant home in Panama City destroyed in house fire

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Panama City firefighters had a busy Wednesday morning when they were called to a small home fully engulfed in flames. It happened shortly after 3 a.m. in the 600 block of E. 8th Street. According to the Panama City Fire Department, the home was vacant but there were reports of […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panama City#City Police#The Ambulance#Traffic Accident#Ford#Pcpd
WMBB

News 13 Pet Adoption Option: Morgan and Marina

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Meet Morgan and Marina, News 13’s Pet Adoption Options of the Week! These sweet puppies are two and a half months old. They are available for adoption at the Bay County Animal Shelter. Bay County Animal Control is located at 6401 Bay Line Drive, Panama City, FL 32404 or call […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
niceville.com

Niceville man charged with robbery

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. — A Niceville man has been arrested by the Walton County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) and charged with robbery after he allegedly physically attacked an individual and stole a large amount of cash, according to the WCSO. The WCSO reports it has arrested John Black...
NICEVILLE, FL
WMBB

Throughway coming to Downtown Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City commissioners are swapping four parcels of city-owned land between Oak and Mulberry Avenues, for one piece of property on Harrison Avenue. The city is getting the old Francies storefront at 447 Harrison Avenue from Beach Drive PC Holdings, LLC. In exchange, Beach Drive PC is getting an almost-vacant […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Man found guilty in molestation cases

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A DeFuniak Springs man was found guilty by a jury on Tuesday in three counts of molestation. Jacob J. Ramirez, 32, was initially charged last year alongside another DeFuniak man after both were accused of sexually abusing children left in their care. Ramirez is being...
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL
WMBB

Woman hit and killed while crossing U.S. Highway 90 West

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — A 29-year-old woman was struck by a pick-up truck while trying to cross U.S. Highway 90 West at Owens Avenue on Saturday morning around 8:30 a.m, according to the DeFuniak Springs Police Department. The woman walked into the path of the truck headed west on U.S. Highway 90 and unfortunately […]
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL
AL.com

Panama City Beach temporarily closes part of beach to prevent large gatherings

Officials in Panama City Beach are temporarily closing a portion of the beach to prevent large late-night gatherings. A quarter mile stretch of the sandy beach from west of Boardwalk Beach Resort to west of Long Beach Resort will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. now through July 31, city officials said. The beach at Boardwalk Resort, which has its own security, will remain open.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

News 13 to co-host ‘Pet Adopt-a-Thon’ Friday in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — WMBB is partnering with Bay County Animal Control and Operation Spay Bay to find forever homes for all the animals. News 13’s parent company, Nexstar, was founded on June 17th, 1996. It’s tradition for employees to spend part of the day hosting a project to benefit the community. This year, […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Small dogs take over at Dogs and Drinks in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Dogs and Drinks is calling all small dogs to take over their park. Thursday from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., all dogs under 30 pounds are welcome. “That way they can all play comfortably,” Dagny Johnston, owner of Dogs and Drinks, said. “And we just love small dogs.”
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Apartment complex proposal sparks controversy in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Commissioners are considering the addition of an apartment complex near Frankford Avenue and 33rd Street. A group called Inlet Property Co. has a plan to develop the 15 acres of land. “Our request today is for you to approve by first reading the annexation and the rezoning and […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WKRG News 5

Health advisory issued for parks in Okaloosa County

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A health advisory has been issued for Marler Park, Liza Jackson Park and Garnier’s Park of Fort Walton Beach. The Florida Department of Health in Okaloosa County conducts a bi-weekly saltwater beach water test, sampling 11 sites through the Healthy Beaches Monitoring Program. The water samples detect enteric bacteria (enterococci) […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
Panama City News Herald

Panama City News Herald

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
453K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Panama, FL from Panama City News-Herald.

 http://newsherald.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy