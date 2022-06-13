Gas prices continue upward trend in Macon-Bibb

UPSON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Upson Regional Medical Center cut the ribbon on a brand new helipad. The pad will help Upson Regional to tremendously save on precious time during patient transportation, according to the hospital's Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Tarrant. "We've got many decades of service to this population. We've seen the hospital grow. In recent years, we've noticed an increased need to quickly transport patients and those are patients both leaving here to get to other facilities, as well as patients being brought here from smaller facilities," he says. "Time matters on some of these patients and in the 20 to 25 to 30 minutes it normally would take, if you're landing across the street in front of the Thomaston First United Methodist Church. While that's been a great facility to use, that adds significant time to the patient transport experience."

15 HOURS AGO