Gas prices continue upward trend in Macon-Bibb

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The average price for a gallon of gas rose again in Macon-Bibb over the last week. GasBuddy's review of Macon-Bibb's 292 gas stations shows that the price for a gallon of gas has gone up by 20 cents, now averaging $4.39. Compared to a month...
PEACH COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The State of Georgia has purchased 1,100 acres of land in Peach County, calling their purchase the Middle Georgia Megasite. In a media release, Governor Brian Kemps says the land's proximity to coastal ports, airports, and railroad made it an ideal location for the next big development in Georgia.
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- An Atlanta-based cold storage business is building its third warehouse in Macon. The $150 million, 275,000-square-foot multi-temp facility will support domestic and export markets. Phase I is expected to open in the summer of 2023. It will be located in the Ocmulgee East Industrial Park at...
MACON, GA (WGXA) - Temperatures in Middle Georgia are expected to reach the upper 90s this week. Locally, in Macon, the Salvation Army is inviting the public to their facility to stay cool. The Salvation Army also is encouraging the community to donate items like water or snacks for guests,...
The heat wave that continues across parts of the United States will continue for the next couple of days. On Wednesday, we could see our heat index values climbing higher than the past couple of days into the 110s, which is the criteria for an excessive heat warning. Everyone else...
CRISP COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Two Columbus men have been arrested for credit card and ID fraud after trying to make fraudulent purchases at an appliance store in Cordele. 22-year-old Maurion Jones and 28-year-old Montreo Jones have been locally charged with Financial Identity Fraud and Financial Transaction Card Fraud and also have pending charges in Tennessee after the men had used a fake ID to rent a moving truck in Chattanooga.
PEACH COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Authorities in Peach County confirm a man has been taken into custody on charges concerning military desertion. Byron police put out a watch earlier on Tuesday when US Marshals were still looking for Private First Class Andrew Puckett. But police later said that Puckett had...
UPSON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Upson Regional Medical Center cut the ribbon on a brand new helipad. The pad will help Upson Regional to tremendously save on precious time during patient transportation, according to the hospital's Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Tarrant. "We've got many decades of service to this population. We've seen the hospital grow. In recent years, we've noticed an increased need to quickly transport patients and those are patients both leaving here to get to other facilities, as well as patients being brought here from smaller facilities," he says. "Time matters on some of these patients and in the 20 to 25 to 30 minutes it normally would take, if you're landing across the street in front of the Thomaston First United Methodist Church. While that's been a great facility to use, that adds significant time to the patient transport experience."
BLECKLEY COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The Bleckley County Sheriff says a body was found along the Ocmulgee River Thursday morning. In a media release, Bleckley County Sheriff Kris Coody says his department was called to Dykes Landing just before 9 a.m. Thursday about a vehicle in the river. When they moved the vehicle from the river, they found a body inside. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called to assist. They will perform an autopsy.
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A once abandoned Bibb County School has been transformed into a senior living center. Six years ago, the transformation of Alexander IV Elementary School began. What was an empty and abandoned building is now a high-end living center. County officials cut the ribbon celebrating the building's rebirth Thursday.
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- Two elderly females were found dead in their home in Warner Robins, following a welfare check called in by a family member. According to a Facebook post by Warner Robins Police Department, officers responded to the call and had to force their way into the home after getting no response after the door.
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County deputies say a Family Dollar on Napier Ave. was robbed at gunpoint Wednesday morning. According to the sheriff's office, a single suspect went into the store around 10:16 a.m. He threatened the clerk with a handgun and escaped in a silver van after getting...
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Bibb County's code enforcement officers are getting more power. Nine Code Enforcement Officers will be deputized by Bibb County Sheriff David Davis on Friday. Under Georgia law, once deputized, these officers will enforce certain codes including seizing abandoned vehicles and writing and serving warrants to...
LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a fatal wreck that occurred in Laurens County over the weekend. A report from GSP states the single-vehicle crash happened on Lassiter Drive around 6:30 a.m. Saturday. The report states that 22-year-old Samaya Dupree, of Dublin, was heading west...
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Houston County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in a theft case. Investigators say they want to know if you can help identify the two individuals pictured in this story. The theft happened in the area of Russell Parkway and Marvin Boulevard. If you...
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Houston County Sheriff's Office wants to know if you can help identify a card fraud suspect. According to the sheriff's office, the person pictured is believed to have committed theft as well as card fraud. The incident reportedly happened at a business in the...
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Houston County District Attorney William Kendall was officially sworn in this week. DA Kendall was sworn in by Governor Brian Kemp on Monday. Before that, Kendall served as acting District Attorney since September 1, when George Hartwig resigned. DA Kendall has a background in law...
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating a reported drive-by shooting that happened outside Bentley & Son's Funeral Home on Montpelier Ave. According to an incident report, an unknown suspect riding in a black four-door Jeep fired a single shot out the window as they passed by the funeral home at around 7:37 p.m. Tuesday.
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- "We're excited to have such a great turnout today as we celebrate Juneteenth and, Wednesday, GEICO Cares Day, by giving a $25,000 donation to the Urban League of Greater Atlanta," GEICO Regional Vice President, Gary McKenzie says as the company kicks off its Juneteenth celebration and their GEICO Cares Day.
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. -- Warner Robins Parks and Recreation held their second annual Senior Summer Carnival. Seniors were invited out to socialize and participate in fun games and activities. Senior Recreation Specialist, Lisa Jones, said the Carnival was such a big hit last year that they plan to keep it...
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Freddie Crowell, a 59-year-old man, was shot at a car wash on PioNono Avenue and walked across the street to a nearby Macon-Bibb County Fire Station, according to a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. The shooting happened just before 11:30 on Tuesday night.
