Accused serial shoplifter will be held behind bars until trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An accused serial shoplifter who police say is getting violent will be held behind bars until trial. Marvin Alderete and Ashley Roybal are accused of stealing form about 28 different stores , getting away with around $20,000 worth of items.

In one case, Alderete is accused of pointing a gun at an employee as the couple escaped. In another case, he is accused of beating up a store employee. The state argued that Alderete had a gun while shoplifting and threatened violence against employees who tried to stop him and no conditions of release would keep the community safe. The defense argued Alderete is not violent and that there is not enough evidence to tie him to the crimes.

Judge Bruce Fox sided with the state. “The willingness of the defended to use force to accomplish his goals of shoplifting was sufficiently presented. So, I do believe the defendant poses a threat to the safety of others if released pending trial,” said Judge Fox during the detention hearing.

