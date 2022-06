Funeral services for Helen Straight, 92-year-old Buffalo resident who passed away June 14 at the Johnson County Health Care Center, will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, June 17 at the Harness Funeral Home Chapel in Buffalo with Pastor Anne Knighten officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home chapel from 1 until 9 p.m. Thursday and from 8 until 9:30 a.m. Friday. Interment will be in Willow Grove Cemetery with graveside services to follow the funeral.

BUFFALO, WY ・ 23 HOURS AGO