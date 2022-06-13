38 percent of North Dakotans hold student loan debt of $10,000 or less

If President Biden follows through with a plan to forgive all student loan debt that is $10,000 or less, 38 percent of North Dakotans with student loans would see their debt erased.

That’s according to a data survey by college search website schoolauthority.org .

The results are based on data collected from the US Department of Education.

According to the data survey, North Dakota would rank #8 in a list of states that Biden’s plan would help the most. Wyoming holds the top spot with 40 percent of student loan borrowers having $10,000 or less in student debt.

