ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Bergen Record

Ridgewood Senior Housing complex fire victim identified; cause deemed accidental

By Marsha A. Stoltz, NorthJersey.com
The Bergen Record
The Bergen Record
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jpVl9_0g9Pag2600

The victim of Saturday's fire at the Ridgecrest Senior Housing complex in Ridgewood has been identified as Denise Dillon, 72.

Police Chief Jacqueline Luthcke said the fire at the 150-unit apartment complex was "accidental" and confined to Dillon's unit, but gave no information on how the fire started.

No other information on Dillon was available, Luthcke said.

The chief said all residents were able to return to their apartments at the end of the evening. She had no information on Dillon's prior residence or history.

Fire coverage: Four people die in three separate house fires in seven days in Bergen County

The apartment complex for people ages 62 and older was built in 1984 and is subsidized by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Though owned by Bergen County, it is managed by Marzulli Real Estate in Bloomfield, according to building manager Richard Barclay.

"We are saddened by the most recent tragedy and particularly the loss of life," he said in a statement issued Monday on behalf of Ridgecrest's staff and board of directors. "Our hearts go out to all those who have been affected. We wish to thank the many first responders who assisted and the Village government officials, businesses and friends who have offered their support and prayers while our residents recover."

Fire Chief John Judge referred questions regarding the fire's cause to the county Prosecutor's Office.

Responders at the scene included Glen Rock police, the Bergen County sheriff’s Bureau of Investigations, the Ho-Ho-Kus Fire Department, EMS units from Glen Rock and Midland Park, Valley Hospital paramedics, Passaic County Medical Ambulance Bus, the state Division of Fire Safety and the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office, fire coordinator, Office of Emergency Management and Medical Ambulance Bus.

The fire was the third fatal blaze in Bergen County in a week. Fires in Allendale and South Hackensack left three other people dead.

Marsha Stoltz is a local reporter for NorthJersey.com. For unlimited access to the most important news from your local community, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

Email: stoltz@northjersey.com

Twitter: @marsha_stoltz

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Ridgewood Senior Housing complex fire victim identified; cause deemed accidental

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Worker Pinned By Bucket Truck In Glen Rock Hospitalized With Serious Injuries

A worker from Hudson County suffered severe injuries to both legs Wednesday when he was pinned between a bucket truck and a pole in Glen Rock, authorities said. The 24-year-old subcontractor from North Bergen was working alongside a utility pole in the 300 block of Maple Avenue when a 25-year-old co-worker from Teaneck moved the truck forward, pinning him, shortly after 12:30 p.m., Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.
GLEN ROCK, NJ
bulletin-news.com

Fatal Car Crash In Essex County Claims Woman’s Life

Police are investigating a tragic vehicle accident that occurred in Fairfield on Tuesday, according to officials. According to a joint statement from the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office and the Fairfield Police Department, no one has been charged in connection with the collision. The following is a statement from prosecutors...
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fires#Fire Department#Accident#Ridgewood Senior Housing#Marzulli Real Estate#Ridgecrest
Daily Voice

Man, 31, Stabbed Dead In Central Jersey: Prosecutor

A 31-year-old man was stabbed to death in New Brunswick, authorities said. On Tuesday, June 14, at approximately 11:30 p.m., police responded to Seaman Street and Railroad Avenue following the report of a stabbing, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Director Anthony A. Caputo of the New Brunswick Police Department.
NJ.com

Officials identify 51-year-old woman killed in N.J. crash

A 51-year-old Dover woman was killed Tuesday in a two-car crash in Essex County, authorities said. Marina Prudencio died at the scene of the wreck shortly after 5 p.m. on Passaic Avenue in Fairfield, according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. Prudencio’s Chevy Cavalier collided with a Mazda CX5...
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Another 2 N.J. school districts add armed security

Two more New Jersey school districts will place armed security officers in their buildings in response to the Texas school shooting and other mass attacks that have shaken the nation, local officials said. Howell Township in Monmouth County and Middle Township in Cape May County both recently approved plans to...
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

3 seriously injured in Morris County crash

MOUNT OLIVE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Three people suffered serious injuries in a crash in Mount Olive Township Wednesday morning. The crash happened on June 15, at 10:09 a.m., on Route 206 in the area of Matt’s Glass, 213 Route 206, police said. Officers arrived on scene...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
themontynews

Police Charge a Somerset County Juvenile with Threatening to Shoot-up His School

Police Charge a Somerset County Juvenile with Threatening to Shoot-up His School. Police arrested a 15-year-old boy on Monday and accused him of calling the Watchung Hills High School office in May and "purporting himself to be in a school bathroom with weapons, stating he was going to shoot up the school at the next bell," according to the Somerset County Prosecutor's office.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Three Arrested For Attempted Car Burglary

JACKSON – Three men have been arrested after attempting to enter multiple cars in a resident’s driveway, police said. Officers from the Jackson Township Police Department were notified that around 3:30 a.m. on June 10 an unknown person was seen near the victim’s cars on Round Hill Road. Luckily, all of the victim’s cars were locked. The resident had been alerted by his Ring security camera but later could not locate the person.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Family Fun

Dundee Island Park Playground in Passaic NJ

This is one playground that could be easy to miss if you’re just driving through Passaic, so I’m especially thankful we found it while researching Passaic County playgrounds. Dundee Island Park Playground in Passaic New Jersey is unlike any playground we’ve yet to see in New Jersey. Resembling a marshland of sorts there are so many ways kids can climb, twist, travel, and play in their own pretend swampland.
PASSAIC, NJ
The Bergen Record

The Bergen Record

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
772K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news, information, sports, food, entertainment, real estate, video and opinion in Bergen, Passaic, Morris and Essex counties in NJ.

 http://northjersey.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy