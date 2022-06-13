ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
You no longer need your social security card to get a license, Real ID in NJ. What to know

By Katie Sobko, NorthJersey.com
 3 days ago

Residents will no longer need to present a physical card or document to prove their social security number to get a Real ID or New Jersey license starting Wednesday.

The Motor Vehicle Commission said Monday the requirements for both Real ID and standard state identification, including licenses, had been revised to allow for electronic verification of a social security number.

The MVC will verify the applicant's Social Security number, name and birth date with the Social Security Administration. If they don't match, the application will be denied.

How do I get a Real ID in NJ?: With deadline approaching, get your questions answered

Appointments: Why getting NJ MVC appointments for permits, license transfers has been so difficult

The change comes after the passage of the federal Real ID Modernization Act, which eliminated the need for documentary proof of a social security number. MVC Chief Administrator Sue Fulton issued a waiver to get rid of the requirement effective June 15.

Real ID is the federal license standard that is being implemented throughout the country. Starting in October 2023, it will be required for identification for domestic flights. Appointments are available on the MVC website for residents interested in updating their current license.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: You no longer need your social security card to get a license, Real ID in NJ. What to know

