Jefferson County, WA

Driver found passed out with burglary tools in SUV may be suspect in car prowls

By KIRO 7 News Staff
 3 days ago
A man who Jefferson County deputies found passed out in the driver's seat of an SUV may be responsible for a series of car prowls happening primarily near trailheads for the Larry Scott Trail. (Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wash. — A man whom Jefferson County deputies found passed out in the driver’s seat of an SUV may be responsible for a series of car prowls that have been happening primarily near trailheads for the Larry Scott Trail.

In May, a witness gave deputies a description of a dark-colored SUV with a rear window covered in plastic as a possible suspect vehicle in the car break-ins.

Though deputies have been searching for such an SUV, one was not found until someone reported seeing a man who was passed out in the driver’s seat of an SUV on Friday.

When Deputy Brian Anderson arrived at the scene, he recognized the driver, who had a warrant for a burglary.

Anderson took the man into custody and found a syringe in the suspect’s pocket that was believed to contain methamphetamine.

While looking into the man’s SUV, Anderson saw what were suspected to be burglary tools including a “Slim Jim” — a tool used to open car doors — air wedge, bolt cutters, pry bars and a dent puller, which deputies said can be used to pull out locks on vehicle doors.

The man was arrested for his outstanding burglary warrant.

The vehicle prowls continue to be under investigation.

KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

