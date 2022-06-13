ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin Republicans allow PFAS standards to take effect

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
 3 days ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republicans will allow regulations Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ administration developed to control pollution from a group of chemicals known as PFAS to take effect, a spokesman for the lawmaker who controls the Legislature’s rules committee said Monday.

The Legislature’s Republican-controlled Joint Committee for Review of Administrative Reviews has no objections to the regulations and will allow the Department of Natural Resources to implement them, said Mike Mikalsen, an aide to the committee’s co-chairman, Sen. Steve Nass.

Mikalsen warned that the committee could suspend the standards if the department doesn’t lawfully implement them, but for now, at least, the decision marks a rare Republican concession to Evers and hands him something of a victory heading into the November elections. Department spokeswoman Sarah Hoyle didn’t immediately return a message.

Since taking office in 2019, Evers has been working to limit contamination from PFAS, an abbreviation for perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances. The chemicals, found in products ranging from cookware to firefighting foam, don’t break down in nature and have been linked to health problems in humans and animals.

A number of Wisconsin communities are wrestling with PFAS in their groundwater, including Marinette, Madison, Marshfield, Wausau and the towns of Peshtigo and Campbell.

The Department of Natural Resources, which Evers controls, has been working on restrictions on PFAS in state waters since September 2019. The department submitted limits on two PFAS compounds, perfluorooctanesulfonic acid (PFOS) and perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA), to its policy board earlier this year.

Opponents, including Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, the state’s largest business group, have balked at the regulations’ price tag. The DNR has projected that compliance options such as drilling new wells and installing treatment systems could cost the wastewater treatment and paper mill industries millions of dollars.

The department’s board in February ultimately adopted a 70 parts per trillion standard for drinking water and an 8 ppt standard for most surface waters that can support fish. The board scrapped plans for setting groundwater standards at 2 ppt, leaving well water unregulated.

Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul sued Johnson Controls and Tyco Fire Products in March alleging the companies’ firefighting foam led to contamination in the Marinette area. A Waukesha County judge in April ruled that the Department of Natural Resources couldn’t regulate PFAS pollution because the state hadn’t established any standards for the chemicals.

It wasn’t immediately clear what impact established standards would have on those cases. A state Department of Justice spokeswoman and representatives of Johnson Controls and Tyco didn’t immediately respond to messages Monday. Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce spokesman Nick Novak said the new rules would have no impact on the Waukesha County case. He didn’t explain why and didn’t immediately respond to a follow-up message seeking more details.

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

