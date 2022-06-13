ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Without excessive home run celebrations, NCAA tournament now can proceed with dignity

By David Whitley, The Gainesville Sun
The Gainesville Sun
The Gainesville Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vmBMK_0g9PZahH00

Here are three words you probably thought you’d never see.

Thank you, NCAA.

The governing body of college sports is busy usually collecting Nobel Prizes for Incompetence, but it got something right last week. It banned overwrought home run celebrations for the rest of this year’s baseball tournament.

Full disclosure: I’m an 87-year-old traditionalist who still values humility over showmanship. And get off my lawn! Especially you, Tennessee.

That said, I see why Virginia Tech fans liked watching players swing a sledgehammer after hitting home runs.

Then there were those lovable Volunteers. Players paraded around in an old fur coat after hitting home runs. That was harmlessly amusing. But they also spiked their bats, beat their chests and taunted. Nothing says “class” like flipping the bird at opposing players while legging out a double.

Winners:Florida Gators claim USA Today Network Southeastern Conference Women's All-Sports title

David Whitley:Tennessee SEC enemy No. 1 after baseball team poses in Gators helmets

The Tennessee Vols helped inspire this turnover chain-like fever

Knoxville was the lab for this new-age virus. It predictably escaped and began to mutate. Some opening-round games looked more like tryouts for WWE SmackDown than the NCAA Baseball Tournament.

“Potentially volatile situations were observed at various sites,” an NCAA rules official told Outkick.com.

The Tennessee effect was reminiscent of the Turnover Chain Fever that infected college football. That virus was created in Miami, which draped a gaudy necklace around the neck of a player who forced a turnover.

The copycats soon set in. Boise State had a turnover throne. SMU had a turnover crown and chalice. There were turnover beads, belts, robes, canes, tuxedos and Elvis capes.

FSU came out with the turnover backpack. As a reward for intercepting a pass, a lucky Seminole got to walk the sideline looking like Dora the Explorer.

That fad/virus seems to be fading. Miami retired its chain after last season. Someone at UF concocted one for the spring game, much to coach Billy Napier’s surprise.

“Nobody ran that by me,” he said. “That ain’t gonna happen.”

Baseball fans might think the NCAA is a killjoy, but the organization did college baseball a favor. It was just a matter of time until some unlucky slugger was forced to wear a Home Run Backpack. ...

Kudos to Gators track and field, Notre Dame and Jim Harbaugh

Stud of the Week: Florida track and field. The men’s and women’s teams swept the NCAA Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Ore. And no Gator felt the need to spike a baton or flip a bird at an opposing long jumper. ...

Stud II: Notre Dame, which upset the No. 1 Volunteers in the Super Regional. Check the Knoxville Craigslist for a good deal on a used fur coat. ...

Stud III: Jim Harbaugh. USA Today reported Michigan’s coach made good on his promise to donate the $1.5 million in bonuses he earned last season to school employees who’d taken pandemic-related pay cuts.

Dud of the Week: Deshaun Watson. Cleveland’s new $230 million quarterback admitted to hiring about 40 massage therapists (only 24 of whom are suing him for sexual misconduct). The New York Times reported Watson hired at least 66 therapists when he was with the Texans.

Again, I’m probably too old school. But I don’t think NFL teams should sign QBs who have more massage therapists than TD passes in any given season. ...

NIL News:Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud got a free lease on a 2022 Bentley. As a show of gratitude, he will allow school employees who got pandemic-related pay cuts to wash the car every day during practice. ...

The NFL suspended Tom Brady four games in 2016 for his role in Deflategate. If letting air out of 11 footballs is worth a quarter-season suspension, Deshaun Watson should take his first snap for the Browns in 2037. ...

Speaking of Brady, he unveiled his line of underwear last week. They have "game-changing shape retention." Isn't that what happened to those 11 footballs? ...

UF recently hired Taurean Green, a starter on the NCAA championship teams of 2006 and ‘07, as director of player development. Green said Gainesville feels more like a city now because it has a Cheesecake Factory and P.F. Chang’s.

If those restaurants and NIL had been around in 2007, Green and his teammates would have owned the Cheesecake Factory and P.F. Chang’s. ...

Watson Redux: Accusers say he was big on the “Towel Trick,” where he’d insist on bringing his own mini-sized towel to cover his privates during massages. Thank goodness he can now afford to buy bigger towels. ...

NIL Recruiting Update: Georgia has offered Arch Manning a spot on the LIV Golf Tour…. Speaking of which, Charl Schwartzel took home a record-breaking $4.75 million for winning the inaugural LIV Tour/Blood Money golf tournament over the weekend. But the big winner might eventually be the fan who was hit in the leg by a wayward tee shot from Peter Uihlein. One call from Morgan & Morgan should get him $100 million out of the Saudis. ...

Lane Kiffin wins on Twitter again

Ole Miss football coach/internet troll extraordinaire Lane Kiffin got this tweet Saturday from a Tennessee fan: "Poor little lane, still wishing he was a Vol. Speaking of how is your son Knox?"

Kiffin replied Sunday, "Awesome thanks for asking!! We are watching @OleMissBSB advance to the @CWSOmaha!! What are you guys doing today in Knoxville??"

Touché.

The only thing missing was a picture of Kiffin wearing a ratty fur coat. ...

That’s about all the space we have for this week’s Whitley’s Believe It or Not. Until next time, will the last massage therapist in Houston who hasn’t been approached by Deshaun Watson please turn out the lights.

On second thought, you should probably leave them on if he’s still in the room.

David Whitley is The Gainesville Sun's sports columnist. Contact him at dwhitley@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @DavidEWhitley

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HBCU Gameday

Duane Ross introduced, drops bomb at Tennessee

Former NC A&T head track & field coach Duane Ross debuted Monday at Tennessee and hinted that his son, three-time NCAA 400 meter champion and Olympic 4x400 meter relay gold medalist Randolph Ross Jr., will join him. The post Duane Ross introduced, drops bomb at Tennessee appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
TENNESSEE STATE
Yardbarker

Braves provide an update on Ozzie Albies

Two months puts Albies back on the field in the middle of August, but I expect the Braves to take things extremely cautiously with him, especially if Orlando Arcia keeps performing well. Albies will also need a few rehab starts in the minors before he returns to Atlanta. If everything...
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

5-Star Wide Receiver Brandon Inniss Names Top 6 Schools

High school wide receiver Brandon Inniss whittled the field down to six finalists on Wednesday night. The five-star recruit revealed USC, Miami, Ohio State, Alabama, LSU, and Texas A&M as the six schools he's still considering. Inniss, who shared the news on his father's birthday, hasn't said when he plans on announcing his final decision.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
State
Michigan State
City
Miami, FL
State
Tennessee State
Local
Florida College Sports
City
Seminole, FL
Gainesville, FL
Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Gainesville, FL
Gainesville, FL
College Sports
The Spun

College Baseball 2022 Head Coach Of The Year Announced

Perfect Game named Tennessee's Tony Vitello the National Coach of the Year for the second straight season. The Volunteers' season ended sooner than they hoped, as Notre Dame knocked them out of the super regionals before they could return to the College World Series. However, that upset was only so surprising because of how well Vitello's team played all year.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Joel Klatt Releases His College Football Preseason Top 5

FOX Sports analyst Joel Klatt unveiled his preseason college football top five on Tuesday afternoon. Not surprisingly, Klatt has Alabama atop his personal poll. Ohio State is next, with defending national champion Georgia coming in third. Those seem to be popular picks for the first three teams on various preseason...
COLLEGE SPORTS
numberfire.com

Travis d'Arnaud sent to Atlanta's bench on Wednesday

Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Washington Nationals. d'Arnaud will rest against his division rivals after William Contreras was picked as Wednesday's catcher for Spencer Strider. According to Baseball Savant on 128 batted ball this season, d'Arnaud has accounted for a 9.4% barrel...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taurean Green
Person
Lane Kiffin
On3.com

Top-20 recruit Jamari Phillips talks dream school and blue bloods

Jamari Phillips, a 6-foot-2 shooting guard out of Modesto (Calif.) Christian is not only one of the top-ranked guards on the west coast, but nationally as well. The On3 Consensus – a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies – ranks Phillips as the No. 17 overall prospect in the 2024 class, and the No. 5 ranked shooting guard. He’s also the fourth-best prospect in the state of California.
BASKETBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Baseball#Ncaa Championship#Track And Field#Virginia Tech#Florida Gators#Sec#The Tennessee Vols#Wwe#Outkick Com
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Devastating Injury News

Boston College's football squad suffered a crushing injury blow. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Christian Mahogany is expected to miss the entire 2022 season after tearing the ACL in his right knee. The guard underwent surgery on May 27 after getting hurt during a home workout in New Jersey. ESPN's...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
FSU
NewsBreak
College Football
Yardbarker

Update: The Braves drop bombs

It took a little while for the Braves’ offense to wake up, but I always said this team would be a problem whenever they did. Well, they have in a big way over the last couple of weeks, leading to 14 straight wins. There are few offenses in baseball that can match up with the Braves, and even fewer are as powerful, especially in the National League. To this point in the season, Atlanta is running away with the home run title in the NL.
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Every Big Ten Football Stadium Ranked From Best To Worst

There are a plethora of great football stadiums in the Big Ten, but only one can claim the top spot. Luckily for college football fans, there are actual aggregate rankings available to see how each Big Ten stadium stacks up against the rest of the bunch. These rankings consist of opinions from USA TODAY, Sports Illustrated, Bleacher Report and Rivals among others.
COLLEGE SPORTS
NBC Sports

How to watch the 2022 College World Series

It all comes down to Omaha. Just eight teams are left standing in the NCAA baseball national tournament, and only four of them are national seeds. No. 1 Tennessee was taken out by Notre Dame in one of the most shocking results of the college baseball season. With the Vols out of the picture, No. 2 Stanford is the highest-remaining seed after overcoming a series deficit against UConn.
OMAHA, NE
The Gainesville Sun

The Gainesville Sun

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
312K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Gainesville, FL from Gainesville Sun.

 http://gainesville.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy