VB meetings will explain changes to local election system

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The City of Virginia Beach is holding three public information meetings in June for residents to learn more about changes to the local election system. The city’s previous system of electing City Council representatives has been replaced with a new 10-1 system, referred to as VB10.

The change, which divides the city into 10 districts of approximately equal voting age population, follows a federal court case ruling.

Virginia Beach voters will now only be able to vote for a single City Council representative for their district, plus the mayor, when that seat is on the ballot. The city-level redistricting does not impact state or federal races.

Aware that this is a significant change and that residents have looming questions about how this will impact them when they go to vote, the city is holding three upcoming meetings, with in-person and virtual options, to answer viewer submitted questions.

“This change to our election system is a significant shift from how City Council members have been elected previously,” said Virginia Beach Communications Director Tiffany M. Russell. “We want to ensure our residents are well-informed about this change and what it means before they show up to vote this November.”

If you have a question you’d like answered, submit it in advance via email, phone or text.

The meeting dates and times are as follows:

Wednesday, June 22 | 6 – 7:30 p.m.

In person and virtual participation options available

City Council Chambers (Old City Hall)

2403 Courthouse Drive Email questions to WW4481@PublicInput.com Leave a voicemail by calling 855-925-2801 – use meeting code 4863 Text WW4481 to 855-925-2801

In person and virtual participation options available City Council Chambers (Old City Hall) 2403 Courthouse Drive Thursday, June 23 | 6 – 7:30 p.m.

Virtual meeting Email questions to A57886@PublicInput.com Leave a voicemail by calling 855-925-2801 – use meeting code 4863 Text A57886 to 855-925-2801

Virtual meeting Wednesday, June 29 | 12:30 – 2 p.m.

Virtual meeting Email questions to R32313@PublicInput.com Leave a voicemail by calling 855-925-2801 – use meeting code 4863 Text R32313 to 855-925-2801

Virtual meeting

All three meetings will be livestreamed on PublicInput.com/VBRedistricting .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.