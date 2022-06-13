ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

High Gas Prices Could Mean Less South Idaho River Float Chaos

By Greg Jannetta
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As the official start of summer gets closer, many Idaho resorts and campgrounds are going to start booking out. High gas prices could also mean that your favorite spots to camp, kayak, and float tube at could look a lot different than they did a year ago. June 21...

95.7 KEZJ

Hunters and Campers Beware: Rare Grizzly Bear Sighting Near Idaho Town

With summer in full swing, many of us are taking weekend trips, vacations, going camping, or maybe even taking a hunting trip. Idaho is home to some of the best wildlife in the country, as well as some of the most beautiful places to camp, take a drive, or escape the business of everyday life. As you make your way to your destinations, make sure to be aware of the wildlife around you. It may seem obvious, but sometimes animals you don't expect to see in certain places make their presence known. One such animal was spotted recently in a place it is not commonly seen and it has put an Idaho town on notice.
SALMON, ID
95.7 KEZJ

What Would You Do? Shock of a Clothing Optional Hot Spring in Idaho

What would you do? What would you do if you approached a hot spring in Idaho and found the people occupying it to be relaxing in their birthday suits? There are many natural hot springs in the state and a few of them are known to be a little less strict on the clothing. People hike, get sweaty, and want to relax au natural, but when you aren't prepared for it and are not aware, what do you do when you find yourself in this situation? There are a few different options, but which one would you choose?
95.7 KEZJ

Actor Henry Winkler Is 3 Hrs From Twin Falls ID Fishing Again

Television and film Actor Henry Winkler is back in Idaho. He has been spending some time on the south fork of the Snake River, approximately 200 miles east of Twin Falls. Guess what Idaho? Beloved actor Henry Winkler of Happy Days (1974-1984), and most recently Barry fame, is back at one of his favorite fishing spots in the country in good old Idaho. We know Winkler loves the Gem State because he posts pictures just about every spring and summer to his Twitter account flashing a big smile, and an ever bigger fish.
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Should Idaho Ban Father’s Day For Good?

Hard as it is to believe, June is already halfway over and that means that Fathers Day is nearing and will be taking place this Sunday. Children will panic looking for the perfect gift and dads will expect to be pampered this weekend as they are celebrated. There are multiple ways to spend a good Father's Day in Idaho, by taking him golfing, fishing, relaxing on a boat or kayak, or letting him nap. Whatever dad wants that day, he gets. While most dads, myself included, might disagree, should Fathers Day be celebrated? Dads often do a lot for their families but there are reasons that it should no longer be a holiday.
IDAHO STATE
95.7 KEZJ

How High Will Gas Prices Go in Idaho and When Will They Stop Rising?

Gas prices are continuing to climb, and have reached the highest they have ever been in history. A few months ago nobody would have projected that gas in Idaho would cost just a cent below five dollars. The prices continue to climb, and it doesn't seem to be slowing down. How high will gas prices go, and where will they finally settle at? If they continue to climb, at what point do you find alternatives or start sacrificing other things to afford driving your vehicle?
IDAHO STATE
95.7 KEZJ

Man Stabbed Near Buhl

BUHL, Idaho (KLIX)-Magic Valley authorities are investigating a stabbing near Buhl Thursday afternoon. According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, a 43-year-old man was stabbed at around 4:40 p.m. and flown by helicopter to a Boise hospital. The sheriff's office said it was an isolated incident and there was not threat to the general public. No arrests have been made at this time. The incident remains under investigation.
BUHL, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Cozy Cabin For Sale in My Favorite Idaho Location

The Pine/Featherville area near Anderson Ranch Reservoir is definitely at the top of my list of the best places for a vacation in Idaho. Even if you don’t own a cabin in the Featherville area, you can still enjoy the awesome outdoor features of the land. There are natural hot springs that flow into the South Fork Boise River where the N Pine-Featherville Road crosses it. Anderson Ranch Reservoir is just a few minutes away and the entire area is covered with rivers, trails, and the beauty of the great outdoors. You may even catch a glimpse of Bigfoot in the yard of one of the cabins if you keep your eyes open.
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

WARNING: Throwing Rocks from This Idaho Bridge Will Land You in Jail

There is a picture I remember seeing of a woman who fell from the Empire State Building. I was a little boy and found it very disturbing. When she finally came to a stop atop a parked car, her impact crushed the vehicle. I toured the building twenty years ago and was warned a coin tossed from the upper floors could potentially slice through an innocent person below. If you get caught behaving like an immature idiot, you’ll find yourself in serious trouble.
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Free Fishing In Idaho, June 11

TWIN FALLS, Idaho(KLIX)-Anyone in Idaho can fish for free, without a license, for one day this weekend. Unless you are older than 13, you are required to purchase a fishing license in the State of Idaho any other time of the year but, for one day of the year everyone can cast a line and catch a fish. Idaho Department of Fish and Game says spots all across the Gem State are stocked with hundreds of thousands of fish for Free Fishing Day, Saturday, June 11. No one is required to have a license on them to go fishing. People still need to follow all fishing rules. Again, children 13 and under are never required to have a fishing license in Idaho. Idaho Fish and Game says it will host a number of events statewide where staff and volunteers will help people get familiar with fishing if they've never done it before or never fished in Idaho. People will be able to borrow equipment needed to go fishing. In the Magic Valley, Idaho Fish and Game will be at the Riley Creek Ponds near Hagerman. There people will be able to grab a fishing rod and bait and try and catch a fish.
IDAHO STATE
95.7 KEZJ

How Idaho’s Economy Compares to the Rest of the United States

The economy has been one of the worst in history since the pandemic and many states in the United States are still adapting, while others are beginning to bounce back a little. Each state brings its own economy and some states are much better than others when it comes to finding success. Many things can lead to the success and failure of an economy. What states have the best and which states are struggling more than most?
IDAHO STATE
95.7 KEZJ

Find the Cheapest Gas in Boise as Prices Reach Record Highs

Gas prices have officially hit record highs in Idaho, as we saw a price increase over this past weekend. As a community where many citizens commute every single day, this is particularly worrisome. Highest recorded average price. Regular Unleaded: $4.895. Date: 6/6/22. Diesel: $5.630. Date: 6/6/22. As a price comparison,...
BOISE, ID
95.7 KEZJ

More Sturgeon from New Magic Valley Hatchery Stocked in Snake River

WENDELL, Idaho (KLIX)-Several hundred young sturgeon have been stocked at several locations along the Snake River in the Magic Valley from a new partnership to produce thousands of the big fish a year. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game said nearly 400 12-inch, one-year old sturgeon were recently released at Relish Beach, Bell Rapids, Thousand Springs and Niagara Springs Creek. It was the second release of young fish from the new Niagara Springs sturgeon hatchery just south of Wendell in the Snake River Canyon. The hatchery is a joint venture by Idaho Fish and Game and Idaho Power Company. The goal is to raise 2,500 sturgeon at the hatchery that will be stocked across Southern Idaho. Sturgeon, the largest fresh-water fish in North America, can be fished in Idaho but, must be released. The ancient fish can live to 100 years old and grow to more than 1,200 pounds.
WENDELL, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Is Racial Equality in Schools a Problem in Idaho Compared to Other States?

Another school year has come to an end and it is time to review what schools did right and what they did wrong. There is much to review this summer, such as safety protocols, budget, and how to improve the curriculum. Another thing to look at is what schools did right this year and that includes dealing with hard topics such as how were transgender students treated, how were special education students taken care of, and even how was equality across the schools. It may not seem like it, but not all schools offer the same opportunities to all races, and some states do it better than others.
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Watch: Moose Near Idaho Chases Bear, But The Reason is Sad

WARNING: Some of the Videos below have violent and sensitive material. The Video is not suitable for all viewers and maybe a little hard to watch for some. With spring in full swing and summer officially beginning soon, many animals are seeing their babies be born or hatched and begin their lives. One of the true joys in life is seeing baby animals, especially in the wild. The problem with seeing a cute baby animal in the wild though is that it usually means mama is not far behind, and that part is terrifying. Just as we are taught to stay away from baby animals because mama can and will attack, other animals need to do the same. Don't go near a mama's baby, because there are consequences.
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Twin Falls Murder Trial Ends with Guilty Verdict

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A Magic Valley man charged with first degree murder in the death of a baby back in 2017 was found guilty following a two week trial. According to online court records, on Wednesday a jury found Joshua Molina guilty of murder one and guilty on two charges of injury to a child; he was originally charged with four counts of injury to a child. Molina was charged in 2017 for the death of 20-month-old Lyryck Jean Altom. This is the second time the case has gone to trial. Sentencing is set for August 29. More information to come...
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Unique Guinness World Record Broken by Man from Idaho With Help From Family

Growing up many of us set goals and have dreams we hope to one day achieve. Some of us grew up wanting to be an astronaut, a doctor, a firefighter, or other jobs. Some of us dream of being a superhero or being able to fly, or some other impossible goal. One thing many of us think would be cool but never try to pursue later in life is breaking a Guinness world record. Most of us remember the books of the awesome records we were astounded by and hoped one day to break, but few of us ever pursue this goal or will ever succeed. A man in Idaho recently broke a record, and it is one I am sure he didn't imagine as a kid.
IDAHO STATE
95.7 KEZJ

What Would You Do? Offered 100 Million to Sell Idaho Family Member

What would you do? What would you do if somebody offered you one hundred million dollars to sell a member of your family? Does which family member matter? Does it matter who they are being sold to? In this scenario, we will assume you will never see that family member again. This isn't you selling them to your neighbor, and then you are free to see them every day, but instead, you will say goodbye forever. To keep the situation fun though, they will be safe and treated right and be in a nice home. They are not a slave or being used for anything unlawful, but have been bought to join another family. What would you do?
TWIN FALLS, ID
