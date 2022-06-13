ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Circus Vargas runs through Santa Barbara before moving to San Luis Obispo

By Jade Martinez-Pogue
 3 days ago
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – All aboard the "Circus Vargas Express."

The Circus Vargas show has stops all over California and is currently playing at Earl Warren Showgrounds in Santa Barbara.

The international cast entertains its audience with features such as acrobatics, juggling, and other high-flying feats of daring-do.

"We have a wheel of destiny, we have motorcycles (around) the globe. We have, you know, lots of fun stuff," said owners Katya and Nelson Quiroga. And mostly more than anything, we try to create an interactive show and interactive production that people can seem like they're part of the show."

The spectacle will be in Santa Barbara until June 20 before moving to San Luis Obispo, where it will play from June 24 to July 11.

Click here for more information or tickets .

100-year-old gym in Santa Barbara to receive makeover of a lifetime

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Gym goers in Santa Barbara thrive on staying active. "It’s a nice gym I like playing ping-pong … I was checking out the basketball gym … I like playing basketball it’s a decent gym," said member Britain Price of Carrillo Gym in Santa Barbara. Carrillo gym has stayed busy for close The post 100-year-old gym in Santa Barbara to receive makeover of a lifetime appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Countdown to Santa Barbara Summer Solstice Celebration is on

SANTA BARBARA, Calif-The countdown the Summer Solstice Celebration is on at the Summer Solstice Workshop through the ironworks gate made by David Shelton. Artists and volunteers are busy making floats and costumes for the return of the parade that will be on a new path this year. Instead of going along State Street, the 48th The post Countdown to Santa Barbara Summer Solstice Celebration is on appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Dignitaries celebrate opening of Highway 101 carpool lanes in Carpinteria

CARPINTERIA, Calif. - New carpool lanes on Highway 101 through Carpinteria opens at 5:00 a.m., before sunrise, Friday morning. Caltrans crews and Santa Barbara County Association of Governments (SBCAG) worked together on this $700 million dollar, multi-phase freeway widening project. The massive construction project is part of a long-term congestion relief plan for Highway 101. The post Dignitaries celebrate opening of Highway 101 carpool lanes in Carpinteria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
