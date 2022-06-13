Yes, it's been a rainy stretch. But that's normal, and we could use some more.

If you stepped out of your home last week, you may have noticed a particularly dreadful pattern each day: wet, wet, and more wet.

The first two weeks of June seemed to deliver a deluge of water, with just enough sunny days sprinkled in to inspire hope for summertime fun.

While this may have seemed like an unusual — and unwelcome — introduction to summer, the amount of rain we’ve experienced is not too far from the norm for June.

In fact, it’s just shy of what we want to see for Milwaukee’s rainiest month.

According to U.S. Climate Data and the National Weather Service, Milwaukee’s average June rainfall tends to reach just below the 4 inch mark. That makes it the rainiest month of the year. The months leading up to it — April and May — are not far behind, which may be why we're already rain-weary when June hits.

June averages between 11-15 rainy days, according to the National Weather Service. The rain we've experienced so far this month is indicative of a spring holdover effect, said Paul Collar, meteorologist for the Milwaukee-Sullivan region. We tend to see a lingering influence of spring, bringing those black rainclouds right into June.

In other words, if the first two weeks seemed particularly wet, they weren't.

The first 10 days of June dropped about an inch of rain on Milwaukee, according to Paul Collar, meteorologist for the Milwaukee-Sullivan region. “This is about a quarter inch below where we should be,” he said.

As undesirable as relentless rain might be, we could use some more.

Bring on the rain…

Collar explained that these early and frequent rainy days are a critical part of nature playing the long game.

Later in the summer, we enter into a hot and dry pattern, with fewer rainy days to count on.

“More rain in early June can help when we head into these hotter periods,” Collar explained. “We want more rain now. It would be great to have a surplus.”

The few scattered storms over the weekend didn't do much to make up our quarter-inch deficit, and heat indices on Tuesday will reach nearly 100 degrees. In just a few weeks, consistent rainy days will be behind us: The winds will change, and those storm clouds will start racing across Canada, bypassing Milwaukee all together.

…But not too much

As with most things in life, there is a sweet spot.

Agriculture is highly susceptible to fluctuations in weather patterns, especially where rain is concerned.

Earlier this spring, farmers reported delayed planting season due to excess water in the ground.

But as of last Friday, Collar reported that the water tables were low. “We’re not nearly in a position where we need to be concerned about major flooding," said Collar. “It’s not like we’ve got all this water and we don’t know what to do with it.”

The most recent USDA report suggests that Wisconsin agriculture is right where it should be: Tillage was about 89% complete, which is just above the five-year average of 88%.

So, we're in a good rhythm. Rainy days are frequent, but not too frequent; the water tables are low, but not too low.

One thing to take note of: June is not just the rainiest month —it's also the stormiest. We can expect to see thunderstorms and even tornadoes in the coming weeks.