ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

It’s official: North Carolina is more fun than South Carolina

By Steve Doyle
CBS 17
CBS 17
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09YsfD_0g9PZ99100

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – When you talk about fun states to visit, North Carolina ranks No. 15.

Seriously? There are 14 states that are more fun than the one with the Outer Banks and the Blue Ridge Mountains and top-line college and pro sports in between?

VIDEO: Gray fox family of 5 caught on Wake County trail cam

That was the evaluation of WalletHub, the personal-finance site that takes mounds of the data it collects and sorts it into evaluation issues and topics that affect our lives.

So here in vacation season, WalletHub went for fun states to visit. To do so the analysts compared two key topics: “Entertainment & Recreation” – the number of attractions, entertainment and recreation establishments, restaurants per capita beach quality and the like – and “Nightlife,” which includes the price of beer and wine and music festivals and casinos per capita (oops on that one).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43QvTT_0g9PZ99100
Most fun states as ranked by WalletHub (WALLETHUB)

The list is much more detailed – based on 26 indicators – but you get the picture. Everything was weighted and given point values.

North Carolina ranked No. 12 for Entertainment and Recreation and No. 24 for Nightlife. Still shaking your head? That’s understandable.

So who ranked higher? Well, Nos. 1-6 we get: California (No. 1 in entertainment and recreation), Florida (No. 2 in entertainment and recreation), Nevada (No. 1 in nightlife), New York, Illinois and Colorado.

But after that, you may be OK with some of these, but you also may wonder. Nos. 7-14 were Washington (the state), Texas, Minnesota, Louisiana (No. 2 in nightlife), Oregon, Arizona, Pennsylvania and Maryland. Pennsylvania and Maryland?

North Carolina beat out all of the state’s neighbors including South Carolina, which came in at 19, Tennessee, which came in at 21, and Virginia, which came in at 27.

If you dig down into the data, here is where North Carolina ranked in key categories (with 1 being the most fun and 25 being average):

  • 8 th – Restaurants per capita.
  • 15 th – Movie Theaters per capita.
  • 10 th – Golf courses & country clubs per capita.
  • 17 th – Amusement parks per capita.
  • 25 th – Performing-arts theaters per capita.
  • 9 th – Fitness centers per capita.

The full ranking

  • 1. California
  • 2. Florida
  • 3. Nevada
  • 4. New York
  • 5. Illinois
  • 6. Colorado
  • 7. Washington
  • 8. Texas
  • 9. Minnesota
  • 10. Louisiana
  • 11. Oregon
  • 12. Arizona
  • 13. Pennsylvania
  • 14. Maryland
  • 15. North Carolina
  • 16. Missouri
  • 17. Ohio
  • 18. Wisconsin
  • 19. South Carolina
  • 20. Georgia
  • 21. Tennessee
  • 22. Hawaii
  • 23. Oklahoma
  • 24. New Mexico
  • 25. Massachusetts
  • 26. Michigan
  • 27. Virginia
  • 28. Utah
  • 29. South Dakota
  • 30. Montana
  • 31. New Jersey
  • 32. Alaska
  • 33. Iowa
  • 34. Idaho
  • 35. Wyoming
  • 36. Nebraska
  • 37. Kansas
  • 38. North Dakota
  • 39. Maine
  • 40. Indiana
  • 41. Kentucky
  • 42. New Hampshire
  • 43. Connecticut
  • 44. Alabama
  • 45. Vermont
  • 46. Arkansas
  • 47. Rhode Island
  • 48. Delaware
  • 49. Mississippi
  • 50. West Virginia

Investing in fun

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09B3r0_0g9PZ99100
Keith Boeckelman of Western Illinois University (WALLETHUB)

North Carolina, like a lot of states, has invested quite a few dollars in expanding its public image and attracting industry that would enhance the quality of life.

But one of WalletHub’s experts, Keith Boeckelman, who chairs the Department of Political Science at Western Illinois University, said state spending on tourism doesn’t grow proportional to an expansion of dollars and that it’s dubious for states to provide tax incentives to attract professional sports teams – think Panthers, Hornets and Hurricanes – and other entertainment draws, such as casino gambling.

“Most economists are skeptical of such incentives,” he said. “Research by Andrew Zimbalist and others suggests that subsidizing new stadiums is a particularly bad investment. Jobs created by pro sports (other than the players, coaches, and a limited number of front office staff) often pay poorly.

“What typically happens is that entertainment dollars simply get shifted from other sources with a little net benefit to the state or local economy. There is some evidence that casino gambling and related attractions can increase tourism. This impact is diluted, however, as more and more jurisdictions legalize gambling. Similarly, the proliferation of more types of gambling (e.g. sports betting) can lead to a saturation point that limits further benefits.”

Other factors

If you want to know who ranked at the bottom: Nos. 50-45 were West Virginia, Mississippi, Delaware, Rhode Island, Arkansas and Vermont.

By the way – and maybe this contributed to North Carolina’s rank – you may recall that WalletHub previously ranked the most fun cities in America . You might think that after New York and Las Vegas wouldn’t this be a big tie for No. 3? But WalletHub found Vegas, Orlando, Atlanta, Miami and New Orleans at the top.

The highest-ranked city in North Carolina was Raleigh at No. 37. Charlotte came in at 55. Greensboro was No. 90, and Winston-Salem was No. 96.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.

Comments / 1

Related
Fox 46 Charlotte

Life sentences are becoming rarer in South Carolina

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – Fewer South Carolina inmates are serving life sentences for murder compared to 50 years ago as changes in prosecution lead to fewer sentences and advocates continue calls to end the practice.  “I don’t know how anyone could say that someone doesn’t change in 30 years, or that someone hasn’t paid […]
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Nevada State
State
Minnesota State
State
Maryland State
State
Tennessee State
State
Vermont State
State
Florida State
State
North Carolina State
State
Mississippi State
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
State
North Dakota State
State
Arizona State
State
Louisiana State
State
Montana State
State
Oregon State
State
Arkansas State
State
South Carolina State
power98fm.com

List: Your Favorite Rappers Born/Started In North Carolina

North Carolina is home to some amazing, talented artists in the game. Coming out of the state are great rappers, producers, singers, and more in the music industry. From Da Baby busting on the scene to J. Cole holding it down for years, North Carolina is the birthplace of many talented artists.
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amusement Park#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#The Outer Banks#The Blue Ridge Mountains
WRDW-TV

Cunningham is South Carolina Democratic nominee for governor

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Former U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham has won the Democratic nomination for governor, setting up a November showdown with Republican Gov. Henry McMaster. Cunningham has touted the fact that he’s the only Democrat in the state over the past decade to flip a Republican seat in a major race.
POLITICS
WYFF4.com

County council race in South Carolina ends in exact tie

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. — A county council race in South Carolina ended in an exact tie. Each candidate in the Democratic primary for Greenwood County Council District Three race got 157 votes. Incumbent Melissa Spencer faced challenger Johanna Bishop. The Greenwood Elections Office said the next steps include counting...
GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
southcarolinapublicradio.org

Armadillos in South Carolina

The nine-banded armadillo (Dasypus novemcinctus), also known as the nine-banded long-nosed armadillo or common long-nosed armadillo, is a mammal found in North, Central, and South America, making it the most widespread of the armadillos. Its ancestors originated in South America, and remained there until the formation of the Isthmus of Panama allowed them to enter North America as part of the Great American Interchange.
NORTH, SC
CBS 17

CBS 17

15K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 17 is the local CBS affiliate serving Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville and surrounding communities in North Carolina. We share award-winning journalism, professional-quality content, and powerful human stories.

 https://www.cbs17.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy