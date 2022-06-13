ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverhead, NY

Latest real estate transfers

By Denise Civiletti
 3 days ago
Transfers in the Town of Riverhead recorded in the Suffolk County Clerk's Office May 16 – 31, 2022, as reported by Suffolk Research Service. Deutsch/Ryan Trust to Joey Chow, 20 Cliff Rd, One Family Year-Round Residence, .21 Ac, $700,000; on Feb. 28, 2022 (rec. May. 16, 2022)...

Riverhead, NY
