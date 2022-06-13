Latest real estate transfers

Riverhead will celebrate Juneteenth this year over the weekend with events hosted by community organizations and the Suffolk Theater. Juneteenth — also known as Freedom Day, Jubilee Day and National Independence Day— is the celebration of the day on June 19, 1865 when Union Army General Gordon Granger read the proclamation of freedom for enslaved people in Texas, which was the last state with institutional slavery after the Civil War ended. The celebration dates back to Texas the year after in 1866.

