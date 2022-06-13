ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy College, Eastern Nazarene partnership to provide housing for nursing students

By Patriot Ledger staff
Patriot Ledger
Patriot Ledger
 3 days ago

QUINCY – Up to 40 students in Quincy College's nursing program will be eligible for on-campus housing at Eastern Nazarene College through a new partnership between the two schools.

Quincy College, the community college owned by the city, does not offer student housing. Eastern Nazarene, a four-year school in Wollaston, does have on-campus housing and will offer rooms to Quincy College students through a private-access floor in Munro Hall.

In a news release, Quincy College said the housing will be available at "well below" market rental costs in the area, giving students a more affordable housing option. Students can also buy optional meal plans.

"This is a partnership that will strengthen both of our hometown colleges," Rick DeCristofaro, president of Quincy College, said in a statement. "The opportunity for our nursing students to experience residential life in a safe, convenient and affordable environment while earning their nursing degree will strengthen connections to their fellow students as well as to the Quincy community."

DeCristofaro  said the offer of housing may draw students to the Quincy area who otherwise might not have considered the school an option.

Students enrolled or applying to be part of Quincy College's 10-month practical nursing certificate program or two-year associate nursing degree program are eligible.

"Advancing our partnership to a higher level in order to benefit Quincy College's nursing student gives us particular satisfaction. We know the benefits they'll enjoy from a living-learning experience and we look forward to welcoming them to campus this fall," Eastern Nazarene College President Jack Connell said in a statement.

