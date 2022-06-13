ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan UIA ordered to stop collection efforts for claimants with pending appeals

By Adrienne Roberts, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 3 days ago

Michigan's Unemployment Insurance Agency will have to stop collection activities for claimants who were told they were overpaid benefits in the pandemic and are appealing the agency's determination, according to a Monday order from a state judge.

The judge partially granted the plaintiffs' motion for a preliminary injunction , which will halt collection activities, such as garnishing wages or seizing tax refunds, for unemployment insurance claimants who were told by the agency that they were overpaid benefits and protested that decision, and have yet to exhaust all their appeals.

"The agency is likely depriving plaintiffs of their right to due process by seeking

repayment of unemployment benefits before completing the administrative-review process," Court of Claims Judge Brock Swartzle said in the order.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ymh1u_0g9PYwuE00

Hundreds of thousands of claimants who received jobless benefits in the pandemic have received notices from the agency over the past year that say they were paid those benefits in error and have to repay them. Certain claimants got waivers — the agency said about 55,000 claimants received a waiver in May — but many others have not.

"To say that the agency’s efforts at identifying and recouping erroneously paid benefits have been uneven and challenging would be an understatement," Swartzle said.

Nick Assendelft, a spokesperson for the agency, said the UIA is still reviewing the ruling and its impact on claimants. Regardless, he said, the agency has already issued waivers and there are more to come, with UIA staff working on identifying which other claimants are eligible for waivers.

"If a claimant is being asked to repay unemployment benefits they believe were properly received, they have the option and are encouraged to file a protest through their MiWAM (online benefits) account to make their case before an administrative law judge," Assendelft said. He said claimants can also call the "Benefits Overpayment Collections Unit" at (866) 500-0017 to speak with staff about questions they have on their claim.

The order came nearly a month after a hearing for the class-action lawsuit in which the attorney for the plaintiffs argued that the agency was violating claimants' rights by making monetary redeterminations more than one year after the original determinations, failing to provide a process for a claimant to seek a waiver and engaging in collection efforts during the administrative appeal process.

More: Michigan unemployment agency will give workers waivers for overpaid federal benefits

More: Michigan Unemployment agency says claimants made big mistake. Claimants say UIA is lying

Attorneys for the agency, meanwhile, had said the UIA had procedures in place that allow the agency to stop collection activities and offer a claimant a refund if it turns out the agency has made an error. They had opposed the motion for preliminary injunction and argued that the court lacks jurisdiction over the plaintiffs’ claims.

Swartzle sided with the plaintiffs in their request to have the court stop the agency from engaging in collection efforts but dismissed other counts in favor of the agency.

Separately from the court order, the UIA is still identifying which claimants should receive a waiver for overpaid benefits after the Detroit Free Press reported that the agency continued to fight those who were approved for a higher weekly benefit than what they should have received but who had argued that they didn't misreport their income when they applied for benefits.

The U.S. Department of Labor issued guidance to states in February on how to address overpayments when the claimant is not at fault. There are five scenarios under which states may apply blanket waivers for overpayments, such as responding "no" to being able and available for work, or being approved for a higher weekly benefit amount than what they should have received.

Contact Adrienne Roberts: amroberts@freepress.com.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan UIA ordered to stop collection efforts for claimants with pending appeals

Comments / 10

Joe Hargo
3d ago

Here we go again. they don't know what there doing and should be hold accountable for there actions .the worker who UIA are responsible for the mess

Reply(1)
19
Brandy Huff
2d ago

where's my daughter's money the state claims she got??? over 25.grand. who stole it from her? how many others stole people's benefitd

Reply
6
Sly Eagle
3d ago

That's tax dollars the Judge is wrong . when your bank makes a mistake you have to return the money .

Reply(2)
7
Related
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan senator subpoenaed by Jan. 6 committee over work rejecting election fraud claims

A Michigan Republican lawmaker at the heart of legislative efforts to debunk allegations of sweeping election fraud following the 2020 presidential contest said Thursday he received a subpoena from the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 assault on the U.S. Capitol.  State Sen. Ed McBroom, R-Vulcan, said in an impassioned speech on the Senate floor that the request issued to him in December surprised him. He said he agreed to answer preliminary questions, but lambasted the...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Craig sues signature collectors over botched petitions; Perry Johnson also plans lawsuit

LANSING — Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig is suing petition circulators over his botched nominating petition, after he and four other Republican candidates for governor were disqualified from the Aug. 2 primary ballot over thousands of forged signatures. And Oakland County businessman and quality guru Perry Johnson, who was disqualified from the ballot over the same issue, is also planning legal action, campaign adviser John Yob said Tuesday. ...
DETROIT, MI
Reason.com

Federal Court Sanctions MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell for "Frivolous" Legal Claims

Yesterday, a federal district court judge dismissed MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell's counterclaims against election machine manufacturers U.S. Dominion and Smartmatic. The counterclaims were filed in the companies' defamation suit against Lindell, who had accused the firms of stealing the 2020 election with rigged election machines. In addition, Judge Nichols imposed sanctions on Lindell, given the "groundless" and "frivolous" nature of his claims. Last fall, Judge Nichols had also denied Lindell's attempt to dismiss the defamation claims.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Detroit, MI
Government
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Government
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
CNBC

Michigan is poised to become 14th state to mandate personal finance education

High school students in Michigan will soon be guaranteed a personal finance course before they graduate. The Michigan House of Representatives on Tuesday passed HB 5190 by a vote of 94-13. The bill passed the state's Senate in May with a vote of 35-2. Next, it will be sent to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for her to sign into law.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uia#Politics State
Daily Mail

Michigan State Police gets warrants to seize voting machines and election records in investigation into whether Trump allies gained access to ballot boxes

State police in Michigan have obtained warrants to seize voting equipment and election-related records in at least three towns and one county in the past six weeks, police records show, widening the largest known investigation into unauthorized attempts by allies of former President Donald Trump to access voting systems. The...
MICHIGAN STATE
Salon

5 Supreme Court decisions from this term that are terrifyingly radical — and not about abortion

While it likes to pride itself as a paragon of impartiality, the Supreme Court, now stacked with a strong conservative majority that is willing to legislate from the bench, is sliding into a crisis of credibility. Public approval of the court has plummeted by 15% over the past three years, while nearly two-thirds of Americans believe that the Supreme Court is primarily motivated by politics.
CONGRESS & COURTS
thecentersquare.com

74 nursing homes fined up to $50,000 each for reported violations

(The Center Square) – A report shows that 74 private Illinois nursing homes were found to have violated the Illinois Nursing Home Care Act in the first quarter of the year. Five of those facilities had violations that could have resulted in the death of a resident and were fined up to $50,000.
ILLINOIS STATE
a-z-animals.com

Brown Recluse in Michigan: Where Have They Been Spotted?

The brown recluse (Loxosceles reclusa) is one of over 36,000 species of spiders around the globe. But, are there brown recluses in Michigan? North America is home to over 3,700 species of spiders, with around 500 of those spiders taking up residence in Michigan. Out of all those spiders, only a few contain venom that poses a risk to humans. These spiders are known as ‘medically significant’ and their bites should be avoided.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
Law & Crime

Justice Gorsuch Dissents as Justice Barrett’s Majority Opinion Rules Against Veteran Unlawfully Denied Disability Benefits

For the second time this week, Justice Neil Gorsuch penned a lengthy dissent to a conservative majority opinion authored by Justice Amy Coney Barrett. The Supreme Court case stylized as George v. McDonough concerns an admittedly unlawful interpretation of a federal statute that was later corrected. The dispute is about whether or not the veteran long ago impacted by that interpretation has any recourse through the federal court system.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy