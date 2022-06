Khloé Kardashian tweeted about “forgiveness” after watching Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal air on “The Kardashians” finale. “This was definitely a tough episode but there’s so much beauty in watching how close my family is,” the reality star, 37, wrote on Thursday. “We we’ll always stick together and love one another deeply.” The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” alum went on to write that “life is full of lessons [and] teachable moments,” adding, “We should handle them with grace/love. Even if we are hurt by them.” Kardashian continued, “Take ur moment, cry/scream but remain composed & remember that Love heals & teaches more than...

CELEBRITIES ・ 35 MINUTES AGO