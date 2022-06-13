Fort Wayne fire chief answers questions about ambulance service

The Allen County Coroner’s Office says a woman died in Waynedale during the derecho that swept through the area Monday night. The coroner’s office says 89-year-old Janet Howell was inside her house in the 5400 block of Mason Drive when the storm came through and was severely cut from shattered glass. A neighbor told us a tree crashed into her home, saying it took the ambulance about an hour to get to her because of debris caused by the storm.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 20 HOURS AGO