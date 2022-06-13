ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Fort Wayne fire chief answers questions about ambulance service

WANE-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne Fire Chief Eric Lahey has responded to a letter from City Councilman Russ Jehl which enquired about what role the Fort Wayne Fire Department plays in regards to the operations...

www.wane.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fortwaynesnbc.com

CORONER: Waynedale woman died in Monday’s derecho

The Allen County Coroner’s Office says a woman died in Waynedale during the derecho that swept through the area Monday night. The coroner’s office says 89-year-old Janet Howell was inside her house in the 5400 block of Mason Drive when the storm came through and was severely cut from shattered glass. A neighbor told us a tree crashed into her home, saying it took the ambulance about an hour to get to her because of debris caused by the storm.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Coroner: Fort Wayne woman died from severe wind storm cut

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — An 89-year-old Fort Wayne woman died from a severe laceration she suffered from shattered glass during a wind storm, the Allen County Coroner’s Office said Thursday. Janet Howell was at her home during the storm that passed through Fort Wayne on Monday night,...
FORT WAYNE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Allen County, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Government
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
Government
County
Allen County, IN
WANE-TV

City: Cleanup help is on the way

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Workers will help with residential cleanup of tree debris in the hardest hit areas of Fort Wayne from this week’s severe weather, city officials announced Thursday. Beginning June 27, both city and contracted crews will focus efforts on the Waynedale and Aboite areas.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne plans 4th of July fireworks event

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The city of Fort Wayne has announced plans for its annual 4th of July fireworks celebration. The fireworks show will take place Monday, July 4. Fireworks will be launched from the Indiana Michigan Power Center in downtown Fort Wayne beginning at 10 p.m. Residents...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WHIO Dayton

Semi driver cited in Coldwater crash involving train

COLDWATER — Coldwater Police are investigating a crash involving a train and semi-tractor trailer, which heavily damaged a local business Thursday morning. The crash was reported in the 200 block of Main Street, near First Street, just after 11:20 a.m. Thursday morning. Coldwater Police Chief Jason Miller said that...
COLDWATER, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ambulances#Ambulance Service#Fire Department#Chiefs#Traa
wfft.com

Severe winds destroy airplane hangar on Columbia City farm

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WFFT) - Monday night’s severe storms tore through Whitley County down State Road 9. So the next day, Jerry Wigent checked his farm, where one airplane hangar shed stood mostly unscathed. The other features an airplane that shouldn't be airborne in the way it stands now.
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
WANE-TV

Wheels in motion to determine disaster relief eligibility

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) As residents hit by Monday’s record setting storms continue to clean up the damage and utility crews work to restore power to everyone, the wheels are in motion to determine whether federal assistance might come into play. WANE 15 reached out to the City of...
FORT WAYNE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WANE-TV

Gas leak reported near south Fort Wayne apartment complex

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police have asked the public to avoid the area around South Bridge Apartments in south Fort Wayne due to a “high pressure gas leak.”. Police said the gas leak occurred in the area of Bridgeway Dr. and Phoenix Parkway, behind the Public Safety Academy and the Southtown Centre shopping center. A tractor hit an above ground gas line, police said.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Waynedale neighborhood cleans up as power crews re-wire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On the second full day after Monday night’s derecho, residents in Waynedale are still without power and have a huge mess that will take some time to clean up. The damage and destruction caused by the storm might just be the worst in...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Traffic Alert: Crashes close stretch of I-469 southbound

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A stretch of southbound I-469 in Allen County is closed as the result of one or more crashes. According to dispatchers, motorists are being diverted off at SR 37. Google maps indicates there are two crashes located north of the U.S. 30 interchange. There’s no word...
FORT WAYNE, IN
cbs4indy.com

Juveniles pulled from water

Rescuers retrieve juveniles from the water in Tippecanoe and Johnson counties. 4 teens among those arrested in firearms investigations; …. FIFA announces 2026 World Cup host cities including …. Knowing the game plan: Keeping young athletes safe …. ‘It’s devastating’: Child pulled from retention pond …. ‘It’s devastating’:...
GREENWOOD, IN
WANE-TV

Use caution driving as many traffic signals remain out of service

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Monday evening’s storms left a number of roads in Allen County closed and several traffic lights dark in Fort Wayne. As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, traffic signals at the following intersections were out of service:. -West Jefferson Boulevard and Aboite Center Road. -West...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Lima News

Serious injuries sustained after crash late Monday

VAN WERT — A two-vehicle crash Monday night on U.S. Route 127 in Van Wert County is under investigation by the Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. At approximately 11:30 p.m., Avery Delaney, 62, of Schoolcraft, Michigan was driving a 2022 Peterbilt southbound on U.S. Route 127 when he attempted to overtake James Cave, 60, of Spencerville near the intersection of state Route 81. Delaney’s vehicle, a 2013 Hyundai, was struck when Cave attempted to turn east on state Route 81. Delaney’s vehicle overturned onto its side, coming to rest in the roadway, and Cave’s vehicle came to a rest on the west side of U.S. Route 127.
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy