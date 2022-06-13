ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Otero County, NM

Otero County declines to certify New Mexico primary election results, cites voter fraud concerns

By Nicole Maxwell, Alamogordo Daily News
Alamogordo Daily News
Alamogordo Daily News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NwvYY_0g9PXyht00

The Otero County Commission did not approve the 2022 Primary election canvass at its special meeting Monday, June 13.

The decision came after discussions at this and other Otero County Commission meetings where it was established that the Commission does not trust the accuracy of the Dominion Voting Machines.

"I do not trust these machines and I want Otero County to have a fair election for everybody," Otero County Commission Chairwoman Vickie Marquardt said.

New Mexico Secretary of State spokesman Alex Curtas said that the Otero County Commission did not follow any current legal protocols.

"We are evaluating our next steps on the Otero commission’s vote today regarding the hand counting of ballots, but there is no current legal protocol for such measures outside the post-election audit," Curtas said.

"Again, that vote by the commission was not following any legal election protocols is not based on any issue identified in the 2022 Primary Election Results specifically."

How are elections are certified?

The process of certifying a primary election's canvass is required to continue the election process into the general election in November.

In this case, canvass means "to examine (votes) officially for authenticity," according to Merriam-Webster's Dictionary.

"The County Canvass has to be done first before it can go to the State in order for somebody to be issued a certificate of election," Otero County Clerk Robyn Holmes said at the June 13 meeting. "It's part of the steps that happen, if you look at the statute."

Once an election canvass is certified at the county level, it goes to the New Mexico Secretary of State's Office where it is certified there and then certificates of election are issued to the candidates who won their party's nominations which is what puts the nominees on the General Election ballot, Holmes said.

"This canvass, this county-wide canvass, has to be certified whether you all do it or not," Holmes said. "If it's sent up to the (district) judge to determine, then at some point it's going to get signed, it's going to get approved. It has to in order for all the steps to take place."

Sign up for our newsletter, the Daily Briefing, to get stories like this one delivered straight to your inbox every morning.

The race for the Republican Nomination for the District 2 Otero County Commission seat is expected to be recounted.

The recount cannot be done until after both the County and State canvasses are certified, Holmes said.

"There is no indication that the 2022 Primary Election in New Mexico was conducted with anything less than the highest standards of election administration by dedicated county clerks and civil servants across our state," Curtas said.

"The commission is doing an extreme disservice to the voters of Otero County and candidates seeking to have their names on the General Election ballot by refusing to certify the results of the 2022 Primary Election and they’ve done this without any indication that the results were in question and over the objections of the Otero County Clerk."

Otero County Commissioner Gerald Matherly wins GOP primary for District 1. District 2 GOP race too close to call

According to state statute, district court "may issue a writ of mandamus to the county canvassing board to compel it to approve the report of the county canvass and certify the election returns."

Dominion Voting Machines

At the June 9 Otero County Commission meeting, the approved three items pertaining to election security.

One of these was to no longer use Dominion Voting Machines. By state statute, Otero County can purchase new voting machines so long as they are approved for use by the New Mexico Secretary of State's Office.

"If we have our own machines, I would feel more comfortable," Marquardt said.

The new machines would be paid for by both the New Mexico Voting System Revolving Fund and by Otero County.

From May 2022:EchoMail finds no election fraud in Otero County

The Voting System Revolving Fund is operated by the New Mexico Board of Finance.

Another of the three items was to hand-count all ballots that were put through Dominion Voting Machines.

Ballot boxes are locked by the precinct board following its first tally and count.

"No person shall open the ballot box or remove its contents except by court order or as otherwise provided by the Election Code," according to state statute.

The third item was to remove ballot drop boxes.

Counties are required to have one ballot drop box for every 25,000 registered voters. Otero County has two: one at the Otero County Clerk's Office and another at Tularosa Public Safety Building.

The drop boxes are secured to the ground, are locked at all times, installed in a lighted area and have "a centralized video surveillance camera system," the rule states.

When ballot boxes are not in use, such when voting is not actively happening, a slot closer is installed on the box.

Nicole Maxwell can be contacted by email at nmaxwell@alamogordonews.com, by phone at 575-415-6605 or on Twitter at @nicmaxreporter. If you have questions about your subscription, please contact Customer Service at AlamogordoDailyNews@Gannett.com or call 1-877-301-0013.

Comments / 34

ricki lewis
3d ago

So I guess otero county resident just voted for nothing then

Reply
12
Eric Aughenbaugh
3d ago

I thought they got rid of all dominion machines and dropboxes because of the fraud they found in the audit?

Reply(9)
8
JR the pot bellied stallion
3d ago

this whole state is corrupt from bottom to top. I don't trust anyone in this administration.

Reply(2)
8
Related
MSNBC

New Mexico county gives Trump-inspired fascism a test run

UPDATE (June 15, 2022 7:02 p.m. ET): This story has been updated to reflect the New Mexico Supreme Court's ruling on Wednesday ordering the Otero County Board of Commissioners to certify the June 7 primary election results by June 17. A New Mexico county run by Donald Trump loyalists is...
OTERO COUNTY, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Otero County, NM
Government
State
New Mexico State
County
Otero County, NM
Otero County, NM
Elections
Vice

The GOP Just Tested Its ‘Scary’ Plan to Steal the 2024 Election

David Clements never made a secret of his plans to corrupt American democracy. “Fraud exists in every county. The [voting] machines have been skewing results for years, and skimming from candidates,” Clements wrote on his hugely popular Telegram channel in January. “The opportunity to get three votes from MAGA-friendly county commissioners to get rid of machines is staggering. No more bottlenecks.”
OTERO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Counties with the highest unemployment rate in New Mexico

(STACKER) – Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Fraud#Election Security#Politics Local#Election Local#State
Summit Daily News

Get to know the Republican candidates for Colorado governor and where they stand on the issues

Greg Lopez and Heidi Ganahl are the two Republican gubernatorial candidates facing off in the June 28 primary for a chance to unseat Democratic Gov. Jared Polis in November. Colorado voters have elected only one Republican governor in roughly a half century, and whoever wins the primary will face a tough opponent in Polis, a deep-pocketed self-funder who polls indicate is well liked.
COLORADO STATE
KRQE News 13

New Mexico Supreme Court upholds life sentence for Nehemiah Griego

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –The New Mexico Supreme Court on Thursday has upheld the life sentence for convicted murderer Nehemiah Griego. In 2013 Griego shot and killed his parents and three younger siblings when he was 15 years old. Griego was initially sentenced as a juvenile. However, before he got...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
8 News Now

Nevada primary election results: Live updates as votes counted

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Results from Tuesday’s Nevada primary election are coming in, and November races are starting to shape up. Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo will face Democratic incumbent Gov. Steve Sisolak in November. Former attorney general Adam Laxalt will face incumbent Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto in the race for U.S. Senate. The […]
NEVADA STATE
KOAT 7

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham asks feds to not send migrants to New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Some had a feeling days ago that New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham was going to tell the feds not to send migrants to the Land of Enchantment. In a statement made on Tuesday, Grisham said, "The existing emergency arising from these wildfires has severely taxed the capacity of our state to provide resources to non-New Mexicans. I cannot allow the governments and communities of the state of New Mexico to shoulder additional burdens falling squarely within the federal government's purview."
IMMIGRATION
KRQE News 13

New Mexicans file lawsuit over denied unemployment benefits

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – 18 more New Mexicans are suing the state saying they were unjustly denied unemployment benefits. All of the claimants became unemployed during the pandemic. The other thing in common is that they have what is called a fraud determination against them. This is the result of a problem with a prior application […]
ECONOMY
ladailypost.com

Governor Requests Delay Of Homeland Security Plan To Transport Migrants; Emphasizes New Mexico Cannot Shoulder Federal Duties During Record Wildfire Season

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham sent a letter today to U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejando Mayorkas requesting the federal government delay planned or expanded efforts to transport migrants to New Mexico as they would dramatically affect the state’s capacity to provide ongoing humanitarian assistance to wildfire relief efforts.
U.S. POLITICS
Alamogordo Daily News

Alamogordo Daily News

835
Followers
257
Post
82K+
Views
ABOUT

Alamogordo Daily News, founded in 1898, is a daily newspaper published in Alamogordo, New Mexico.

 http://alamogordonews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy