GREENSBORO, N.C. — The weather is hot and it really feels like summer but I have another reason its summer at my house. The tiki bar.I worked with someone to put this dream together about 7 years ago. Basically, it all started when I was sitting on my back porch one summer evening listening to some Jimmy Buffet and wishing I was at the beach. I have been a "beach person" my whole life and will one day move to the coast in retirement. So, I thought to myself, how could I grab some of that beachy vibe at my house 100s of miles inland? The tiki bar! So, I contacted a friend of mine who builds homes for a living and we started designing it.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO