An attorney for the Town of Clarksville is denying allegations that it revoked a job offer to a prospective police officer because of his HIV diagnosis. The U.S. Justice Department claimed the decision was a violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act in a federal lawsuit filed in April. The lawsuit alleges Clarksville officials offered the man a job with the local police department in 2015, conditional upon passing a state-mandated medical examination. The Clarksville Metropolitan Board of Fire, Police and Safety Commissioners rescinded the offer weeks later, after the medical examiner advised against hiring the man because his HIV diagnosis posed “a significant risk of substantial harm and safety” to coworkers and the public.

CLARKSVILLE, IN ・ 21 HOURS AGO