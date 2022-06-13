ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TMJ4 News

Milwaukee issues Heat Health Advisory for Tues., Wed.

By TMJ4 Web Staff
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cJxux_0g9PWBMV00

The City of Milwaukee has issued a Heat Health Advisory for Tuesday and Wednesday, as the National Weather Service forecasts a Heat Index as high as 105.

The Milwaukee Health Department advises people to take the following precautions, recommended by the CDC, in order to prevent heat-related illness or death (verbatim):

Stay Cool

· Slow down. Limit physical activity, and try to spend part of your day in air-conditioned spaces such as shopping malls, movie theaters, or libraries.

· Never leave children or pets in a parked car. Temperatures can become life-threatening within minutes.

· Wear lightweight, loose-fitting, light-colored clothing.

· Take cool baths or showers and use wet towels on your skin to help you cool down.

· Do not rely on fans as a primary cooling device.

· Check in on those most-at-risk twice a day.

Stay Hydrated

· Drink plenty of water throughout the day, regardless of thirst.

· Avoid consuming caffeinated or alcoholic beverages, as these can increase heat effects.

· Remind others to drink enough water.

Stay Informed

· Check local news and weather reports for extreme heat alerts and safety tips.

· Be aware of symptoms of heat-related illness

    • Heat exhaustion symptoms include: heavy sweating, paleness, muscle cramps, tiredness, weakness, dizziness, headache, nausea, vomiting, or fainting
    • Heat stroke symptoms include: extremely high body temperature, hot and dry skin (no sweating), rapid pulse, throbbing headache, dizziness, nausea, confusion, or unconsciousness

    · Check on relatives, friends, or neighbors, especially those most susceptible to heat-related illness, which includes the very young, the elderly, and those on certain medications (especially certain medications related to blood pressure, heart disease, and mental health).

    The MHD will be enhancing surveillance for heat-related illness in the coming days, and working with Milwaukee Metropolitan Extreme Weather Task Force partners to address vulnerable population needs during this period. Those in need of emergency services during heat advisories, watches, or warnings should call Impact 211 [impactinc.org] for assistance.

    Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

    Comments / 2

    Related
    FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

    Severe weather closes Milwaukee Night Market

    MILWAUKEE - Severe storms moving toward the city shut down the Milwaukee Night Market Wednesday, June 15, the first such event of the season. Before the storms made it to Milwaukee, the heat and wind created a host of challenges for vendors. Jolie Brox was excited to be back at...
    IN THIS ARTICLE
    #Cdc#Milwaukee#Weather Reports#Heat Cramps#Heat Health Advisory
    WISN

    Medical examiner's office investigating 2 probable heat-related deaths

    MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office said it was investigating two heat-related deaths on Wednesday. A 39-year-old woman, Erica Fitzgerald-Singh, was found in her home Tuesday night near 41st Street and Mill Road. The ambient indoor house temperature was 88.2 degrees, and her body temperature upon admission...
    MILWAUKEE, WI
    FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

    Milwaukee drainage tunnels search; bodies recovered near SkipperBud's

    MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office on Thursday, June 16 confirmed the bodies of two missing men were recovered from the Kinnickinnic River near 1st Street. One man was located by a citizen near SkipperBud's late Thursday morning. The second man was found in debris near the north...
    MILWAUKEE, WI
    FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

    Milwaukee drainage tunnel search continues; men still missing

    MILWAUKEE - Thursday, June 16 marks day four in the search for two men who were swept away in a Milwaukee drainage tunnel near 27th and Loomis Monday evening, June 13. The missing men dove into a drainage ditch trying to save a 10-year-old boy Monday night. The boy, Mohammad Arman, was found dead Tuesday.
    MILWAUKEE, WI
    TMJ4 News

    'Death trap': How dangerous are storm drains?

    The three people including a child are presumed dead highlight a danger that sits in plain sight, storm drains. Those become especially dangerous when flooding rains hit. It's why the Sheboygan Fire Department trains for all types of water rescues.
    MILWAUKEE, WI
    WISN

    Bodies of 2 missing men pulled from KK River Thursday morning

    MILWAUKEE — The bodies of the two men who were missing in the Kinnickinnic River in Milwaukee were found Thursday morning, the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office said. "One thing we have observed is a very close-knit and strong community, and we are hopeful and offer our support that...
    MILWAUKEE, WI
    TMJ4 News

    TMJ4 News

    25K+
    Followers
    10K+
    Post
    5M+
    Views
    ABOUT

    Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

     https://www.tmj4.com/

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy