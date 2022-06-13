Milwaukee issues Heat Health Advisory for Tues., Wed.

The City of Milwaukee has issued a Heat Health Advisory for Tuesday and Wednesday, as the National Weather Service forecasts a Heat Index as high as 105.

The Milwaukee Health Department advises people to take the following precautions, recommended by the CDC, in order to prevent heat-related illness or death (verbatim):

Stay Cool

· Slow down. Limit physical activity, and try to spend part of your day in air-conditioned spaces such as shopping malls, movie theaters, or libraries.

· Never leave children or pets in a parked car. Temperatures can become life-threatening within minutes.

· Wear lightweight, loose-fitting, light-colored clothing.

· Take cool baths or showers and use wet towels on your skin to help you cool down.

· Do not rely on fans as a primary cooling device.

· Check in on those most-at-risk twice a day.

Stay Hydrated

· Drink plenty of water throughout the day, regardless of thirst.

· Avoid consuming caffeinated or alcoholic beverages, as these can increase heat effects.

· Remind others to drink enough water.

Stay Informed

· Check local news and weather reports for extreme heat alerts and safety tips.

· Be aware of symptoms of heat-related illness



Heat exhaustion symptoms include: heavy sweating, paleness, muscle cramps, tiredness, weakness, dizziness, headache, nausea, vomiting, or fainting

Heat stroke symptoms include: extremely high body temperature, hot and dry skin (no sweating), rapid pulse, throbbing headache, dizziness, nausea, confusion, or unconsciousness

· Check on relatives, friends, or neighbors, especially those most susceptible to heat-related illness, which includes the very young, the elderly, and those on certain medications (especially certain medications related to blood pressure, heart disease, and mental health).

The MHD will be enhancing surveillance for heat-related illness in the coming days, and working with Milwaukee Metropolitan Extreme Weather Task Force partners to address vulnerable population needs during this period. Those in need of emergency services during heat advisories, watches, or warnings should call Impact 211 [impactinc.org] for assistance.

