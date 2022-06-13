Gas prices soar nationwide and in Wichita Falls

Gas prices nationwide continue to soar, and the Wichita Falls area has proven to be no exception. Temperatures and gas prices have climbed side-by-side through the month of June, and area residents are feeling the squeeze with no relief in sight.

Michael Peterson, area resident, called the higher prices “hard but fair.” He said he purchased a more fuel-efficient vehicle than his truck to save money.

“I got a truck, I went down to a smaller vehicle, and it’s still $55 just to fill that little-bitty car up,” Peterson said.

Wichita County gas prices average $4.55 per gallon, according to the American Automobile Association’s gas price tracker. For Wichita Falls, gasbuddy.com shows prices ranging from as low as $4.37 per gallon all the way up to $4.89. Current prices mean that anyone with a tank size larger than 23 gallons will pay more than $100 for a full tank.

Peterson said his wife drives an SUV with a large gas tank that he doesn’t fill all the way up because of high prices. While Peterson said the prices have impacted his family, he also stressed that he’s trying to maintain a sense of normalcy for his children.

“It shortens our traveling time down a lot with our family, but we still try to keep doing what we’re doing. Let the kids know that we’re going to take care of them, we’re going to maintain,” Peterson said.

Wichita Falls still averages nearly $0.50 per gallon cheaper than the national average, which $5.01 per gallon, per AAA’s national gas prices tracker.

Greg Ciuba, owner of Greg Ciuba’s Paint and Body, said everyone is feeling the effects of the higher prices.

“It’s everybody, we’re all in the same boat,” Ciuba said.

Ciuba said prices for something as simple as filling gas cans for his lawnmower still reached $50. He said he cannot cut back on work-related driving since it’s necessary for his business, but has cut back in other areas.

“The problem is, the driving I do I have to do. We’re going out to eat a little less because we’re spending more money, but we have the same amount coming in,” Ciuba said.

Ciuba said prices are affecting how often people are willing to patronize businesses as well, saying that people have to choose between gas or spending their money elsewhere.

“And it’s a domino effect, it’s affecting everybody and every business. It’s affecting our business too. We have people that ‘we don’t have our deductible, we can’t get our car fixed,’” Ciuba said, later adding “It’s either, you’ve got to buy gas to get to work or get your car fixed.”

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Gas prices soar nationwide and in Wichita Falls