ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

O’Brien, chief catalyst for transformational change in city, honored at ceremony with portrait

By Cyrus Moulton, Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01o1y5_0g9PVhRq00

WORCESTER — When Michael O’Brien started as city manager in 2004, the view from City Hall included a dying mall that cut off downtown from the commuter rail at Union Station.

Today, that view contains new housing, new restaurants, rehabbed buildings and more.

On Friday, local politicos credited O’Brien with starting that transformation.

“I believe Mike O’Brien was the chief catalyst for transformational change in the city of Worcester,” Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito said at the unveiling of O’Brien’s portrait in City Hall on Friday afternoon. “It didn’t just happen because you think this is a special place. It happened because you had that person who looked out the window every single day and pushed, pushed, pushed, pushed hard to get it done.”

O’Brien served as Worcester’s fifth city manager from 2004 to 2014. His portrait — painted by local artist Linda Dagnello — was unveiled in a ceremony Friday afternoon, with O’Brien surrounded by family and friends, colleagues and city officials. The portrait was paid for by private donations.

“Humbled is an understatement,” O’Brien said of the honor. “It’s truly impossible to put my gratitude in words.”

Mayor Joseph M. Petty, Acting City Manager Eric Batista and emcee Bob Moylan — the former public works and parks commissioner and close friend of O’Brien’s — joined Polito in speaking fondly of O’Brien.

“He moved the city forward in leaps and bounds with a combination of energy, enthusiasm, intensity and sheer force of personality,” Moylan said, noting O’Brien’s “knack” for getting different groups to work together on issues. “Many of the successes realized today had beginnings in Mike’s tenure.”

Meanwhile, O’Brien’s daughters, Kasia and Misia, painted a portrait of their father as a family man.

They remembered how O’Brien would come home at night and report the day’s tribulations while lying on the floor of their bedroom — and would later awake to find himself still there at 3 a.m.

They also recalled his dedication to the city, evidenced by Saturday morning errands that turned into interminable talks with constituents. Finally, they revealed that his public speaking abilities vanish when confronted with the Dunkin' Donuts drive-thru.

O’Brien, meanwhile, was eager to share credit for success with the City Hall staff and political leaders during his tenure.

“I was so blessed with all the people I served with,” O’Brien said.

But perhaps the most credit went to his family.

“They keep me sane and keep me laughing,” O’Brien said of his wife, Beata, and children. “I’m so humbled by all of this.”

Comments / 0

Related
baystatebanner.com

East Boston tenants protest rent increases

Last Wednesday, members of the Grid Management Tenant Association came together in East Boston alongside housing rights activists from advocacy group City Life/Vida Urbana (CLVU) to rally against what they say are no fault evictions in their building. Four families living at 298 Meridian Street — a property owned and...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

The city of Boston officially apologizes for its role in slavery, pledges to remove anti-Black symbols

Boston’s city council unanimously approved a resolution Wednesday apologizing for the Massachusetts capital’s role in the trans-Atlantic slave trade. The resolution, which is non-binding, pledges the city will remove “prominent anti-Black symbols” and educate residents on the history of Boston’s slave trade, among other things. But it stops short of committing the city to funding any specific policies or programs to atone for slavery’s harms, such as paying reparations.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Hall#Politics Local#Union Station
communityadvocate.com

Sewer capacity a concern in Westborough BJ’s site redevelopment plan

WESTBOROUGH – Planning Board members and developers of the soon-to-be former BJ’s headquarters off Route 9 in Westborough voiced concerns, last month, about sewer capacity for the project. Samuels & Associates Senior Vice President of Development Mike Fitzpatrick told the Planning Board on May 24 that the developers...
WESTBOROUGH, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Pastor Michael Bastian to be formally installed as leader of churches in Oxford, Webster

It was a long road for Pastor Michael Bastian's journey to Central Mass. Metaphorically, that is: A good chunk of the trip was by boat. “We came right smack in the middle the pandemic,” says Bastian, who had been working as a pastor in Germany before he and his wife, Susan, decided to return to New England, where she was born and he had previously worked.
WEBSTER, MA
wgbh.org

Wu rejects City Council's proposed public safety budget cuts

Mayor Michelle Wu rejected the Boston City Council’s amended budget Monday, responding with her own revised spending plan that shrinks the council’s proposed multimillion cuts to the city’s police and fire departments. Wu’s rejection is the latest step in the city’s new budget process that gives the...
BOSTON, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Worcester book drive hits 1 million milestone after 17 years

WORCESTER — The annual "Worcester: The City that Reads" book drive for summer reading for children has reached the 1 million-plus mark in book donations. Over the course of 17 years, the drive had distributed 980,000 books entering into 2022, and this year saw that figure top 1 million, according to former School Committee member John Monfredo, who has organized the drive with his wife, Anne-Marie Monfredo.
WORCESTER, MA
CNHI

Keeping the lights on: Officials celebrate Tuscan Village substation

SALEM, N.H. — During a visit to his hometown Monday, Gov. Chris Sununu shed his suit coat and slipped into work gloves, a hardhat and goggles. The occasion, a celebration of a new electrical substation at Tuscan Village, was 10 years in the making. The new substation along Route...
SALEM, NH
ABC6.com

Department of Health recommends closing Easton’s Beach for swimming

NEWPORT, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health released a statement Wednesday, recommending that Newport closes Easton’s Beach for swimming. Joseph Wendelken, a spokesperson from the department of health, said that the bacteria levels in the beach water are too high. “RIDOH will continue to monitor...
NEWPORT, RI
MassLive.com

Worcester Bishop to issue formal decision Thursday on prohibiting Nativity School from identifying as Catholic for flying Pride, Black Lives Matter flags

UPDATE: Worcester Bishop determines that Nativity School can’t identify as a Catholic school after flying Black Lives Matter and Pride flags. After months of calling for Nativity School of Worcester to remove Pride and Black Lives Matter flags flying on its grounds, Bishop Robert McManus is issuing a formal decree Thursday announcing whether or not the school can identify itself as Catholic.
WORCESTER, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Worcester Telegram & Gazette

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
331K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Worcester, MA from Worcester Telegram.

 http://telegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy