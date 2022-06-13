Dover, West Holmes, Fairless, Malvern on the move in divisional football assignments

Four area high school football teams are on the move as the Ohio High School Athletic Association announced Monday the new divisional breakdowns for the 2022 fall sports season, along with football playoff regional assignments.

Dover is moving up to Division II from Division III and West Holmes is moving down to Division IV from Division III, while Fairless is dropping to Division V from Division IV and Malvern is moving up from Division VII to Division VI.

The OHSAA Board of Directors approved the new divisions during its June meeting late last week.

The OHSAA uses enrollment data provided by the Ohio Department of Education to determine each school’s base enrollment numbers for girls and boys sports, which will be used for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years.

Divisional breakdowns for the sports that utilize competitive balance data, which include soccer, volleyball and football in the fall, are reconfigured every year, while non-competitive balance sports are reconfigured every two years using only base enrollment numbers.

The winter sports divisional breakdowns will be announced Tuesday and the spring sports will be announced in September.

Here is a breakdown of where Times-Reporter area schools are in each football division.

Division II, Region 7

Dover

Division III, Region 9

New Philadelphia

Division IV, Region 14

West Holmes

Division IV, Region 15

Claymont, Carrollton, Indian Valley, River View

Division V, Region 17

Fairless, Garaway, Harrison Central, Sandy Valley

Division V, Region 19

Coshocton, Ridgewood

Division VI, Region 23

Newcomerstown, Malvern, Tusky Valley

Division VII, Region 25

Central Catholic, Conotton Valley, Strasburg