Denver, CO

Nuggets trade JaMychal Green to Oklahoma City

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: Denver is trading F JaMychal Green and a protected 2027 first-round pick to Oklahoma City for the No. 30 pick in this month’s NBA Draft and two future second-round picks. Nuggets have No. 21 and 30 in this draft now and Thunder has Nos. 2, 12 and 34.

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Kevin Pelton @kpelton

First trade grades since February for the deal sending JaMychal Green to the Thunder: es.pn/3aZSiUS (ESPN+) – 3:56 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Congrats to JaMychal Green for his enrollment into the OKC Vet Rehab School For Future Draft Picks. – 2:37 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Story on the Thunder acquiring JaMychal Green and consolidating its draft capital in a trade with the Nuggets: oklahoman.com/story/sports/n…2:20 PM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Nuggets reportedly trading 2027 first, JaMychal Green to Thunder for No.30,future second-round picks

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Report: Nuggets trading JaMychal Green to Thunder in salary dump/pick exchange nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/13/rep…1:18 PM

Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet

Denver trades JaMychal Green to OKC for the no.30 pick in the quest for cap flexibility which can get some help for Nikola Jokic

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Updated salary cap table for the Nuggets.

Trading JaMychal Green for the 30th pick saves the Nuggets $6 million on their luxury tax bill. Gets them just under the projected hard cap, but they’ll go over it again.

Generates an $8.2 million TPE. That’s a big deal. pic.twitter.com/idTsrl7av112:49 PM

Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42

The $8.2M JaMychal Green salary for 2021/22 does not impact the minimum salary floor for the Thunder.

The Thunder are projected to have $22.7M that will get distributed among their players. – 12:40 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

ESPN Sources: Denver is trading F JaMychal Green and a protected 2027 first-round pick to Oklahoma City for the No. 30 pick in this month's NBA Draft and two future second-round picks. Nuggets have No. 21 and 30 in this draft now and Thunder has Nos. 2, 12 and 34.

Projected first-round pick Nikola Jovic will reportedly remain in the 2022 NBA draft after a strong season in the Adriatic League, according to Jonathan Givony of ESPN. -via The Rookie Wire / June 13, 2022

Chris Kirschner: Hawks draft workouts tomorrow: Alex Barcello (BYU) – Guard – 6-2, 192 Marcus Bingham Jr. (Michigan State) – Forward – 7-0, 230 JD Notae (Arkansas) – Guard – 6-2, 190 Dereon Seabron (NC State) – Guard – 6-7, 180 -via Twitter @ChrisKirschner / June 13, 2022

Gabriele Procida, a 6-foot-7 forward from Fortitudo Bologna in Italy, will reportedly remain in the 2022 NBA draft, according to Jonathan Givony of ESPN. -via The Rookie Wire / June 13, 2022

Comments / 0

 

NBA
Sports
Denver Nuggets
