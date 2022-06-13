Nuggets trade JaMychal Green to Oklahoma City

Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: Denver is trading F JaMychal Green and a protected 2027 first-round pick to Oklahoma City for the No. 30 pick in this month’s NBA Draft and two future second-round picks. Nuggets have No. 21 and 30 in this draft now and Thunder has Nos. 2, 12 and 34.

Source: Twitter @wojespn

Kevin Pelton @kpelton

First trade grades since February for the deal sending JaMychal Green to the Thunder: es.pn/3aZSiUS (ESPN+) – 3:56 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Congrats to JaMychal Green for his enrollment into the OKC Vet Rehab School For Future Draft Picks. – 2:37 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Story on the Thunder acquiring JaMychal Green and consolidating its draft capital in a trade with the Nuggets: oklahoman.com/story/sports/n… – 2:20 PM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Nuggets reportedly trading 2027 first, JaMychal Green to Thunder for No.30,future second-round picks

sportando.basketball/en/nuggets-rep… – 1:48 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Report: Nuggets trading JaMychal Green to Thunder in salary dump/pick exchange nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/13/rep… – 1:18 PM

Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet

Denver trades JaMychal Green to OKC for the no.30 pick in the quest for cap flexibility which can get some help for Nikola Jokic

eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 12:50 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Updated salary cap table for the Nuggets.

Trading JaMychal Green for the 30th pick saves the Nuggets $6 million on their luxury tax bill. Gets them just under the projected hard cap, but they’ll go over it again.

Generates an $8.2 million TPE. That’s a big deal. pic.twitter.com/idTsrl7av1 – 12:49 PM

Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42

The $8.2M JaMychal Green salary for 2021/22 does not impact the minimum salary floor for the Thunder.

The Thunder are projected to have $22.7M that will get distributed among their players. – 12:40 PM

