Kansas City, MO

Chiefs' Jerick McKinnon: Rejoining K.C. backfield

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

McKinnon is re-signing with the Chiefs on a one-year deal Monday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports. McKinnon handled a prominent...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Commanders' Taylor Heinicke says Carson Wentz's contract is the main reason he has no shot at winning QB job

When the Commanders' top quarterback went down at the end of the 2020 season, and again at the start of the 2021 season, the team stuck with emergency starter Taylor Heinicke rather than looking elsewhere. This offseason, Washington spent big to land a new signal-caller, trading multiple draft picks for Carson Wentz. Coach Ron Rivera has had nothing but praise for Wentz since the QB's arrival, but Heinicke hinted to reporters Wednesday that there's another reason he's now confined to the bench: money.
NFL
State
Kansas State
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri Football
Kansas City, MO
Sports
City
Clyde, MO
Kansas City, MO
Football
CBS Sports

Former Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman hints at NFL comeback, suggests 2022 return to New England

On multiple occasions since retiring after the 2020 NFL season, Julian Edelman has ruled out the possibility of a comeback. But now, at 36, with the 2022 season around the corner, the former longtime Patriots wide receiver is entertaining one. Appearing at the Sunset Sports Media Festival in Croatia this week, Edelman hinted that he could be back on the field soon, specifically suggesting a return to New England.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Two hits, SB in win

Peralta went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI, a run scored and a stolen base in Wednesday's 7-4 win over the Reds. Peralta delivered the first of four runs in the bottom of the eighth inning, giving Arizona a lead it would not relinquish. The steal was his first successful theft in three attempts this season. The 34-year-old left fielder starts against right-handers only, so fantasy owners need to be vigilant in daily formats. Peralta has just 28 at-bats (three hits) against southpaws in 2022.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Mariners' Ty France: Experiencing soreness Thursday

France isn't starting Thursday against the Angels due to general soreness, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. Manager Scott Servais said Thursday that France is a little sore after making an awkward dive in the field Wednesday, so he'll get his first day off this season. However, Servais didn't sound too concerned about the 27-year-old's injury, so it's possible that he's available off the bench during Thursday's series opener against the Angels.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Bengals' Akeem Davis-Gaither: Back on field during OTAs

Davis-Gaither (foot) was fully cleared to practice ahead of OTAs, Paul Dehner of The Athletic reports. Davis-Gaither had a strong start to the 2021 season but required foot surgery after sustaining an injury in Week 9. Now that he's back to full health, the 24-year-old should have a chance to carve out playing time alongside Logan Wilson (undisclosed) in the Bengals' defense. Prior to his injury in 2022, Davis-Gaither tallied 28 tackles (21 solo), three pass defenses and a forced fumble over nine games.
CINCINNATI, OH
Person
Jerick Mckinnon
CBS Sports

Rockies' Sam Hilliard: Optioned to Triple-A

Hilliard was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Thursday, Danielle Allentuck of The Denver Gazette reports. Hilliard hit just .161 with two homers, 13 runs, 12 RBI and two stolen bases over 41 games to begin the season, and he lost out on playing time recently. The 28-year-old should have more consistent at-bats while attempting to right the ship in the minors, and he'll likely be one of the top candidates for a call-up if the Rockies need additional outfield depth.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

JaCoby Jones: Let go by Royals

Jones was released by Kansas City on Tuesday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. Jones joined the Royals on a minor-league deal in December but struggled to a .214/.270/.357 slash line in 38 games with Triple-A Omaha. The 30-year-old had a .460 OPS in 36 contests for the Tigers last year and doesn't appear close to a return to the majors.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Phillies' Corey Knebel: Blows save in return

Knebel (2-5) blew the save and took the loss after he did not record an out and allowed three unearned runs on a hit and two walks in an 11-9 defeat Tuesday against Miami. After the first batter reached on an error, Knebel allowed the next three batters to reach safely. Only four of his 16 pitches were strikes in his first outing since experiencing shoulder tightness Saturday. He is now 11-for-15 in save opportunities and has a less-than-stellar 23:16 K:BB in 25 innings.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Headed to injured list Friday

Molina will be placed on the 10-day injured list Friday due to persistent knee soreness, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. Molina has apparently dealt with his sore knee over the first few months of the season, and he received multiple cortisone shots last weekend in an attempt to alleviate the issue. The 39-year-old attempted to continue playing through the issue over the last few days but will ultimately be sidelined for at least a week and a half. Molina doesn't yet have a timetable to return, but the Cardinals are expected to call up Ivan Herrera on Friday.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
#Chiefs#American Football#Espn Com
CBS Sports

Mariners' Jesse Winker: On base thrice in loss

Winker went 1-for-3 with two walks in a loss to the Twins on Monday. Winker turned in a productive effort befitting of his leadoff role, yet none of the hitters behind him were able to drive him in during his three times on base. The veteran outfielder continues be saddled with an ugly .208/.319/.303 slash line, but he's now reached safely in five straight games, albeit with just one extra-base hit during that span.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Exits Thursday's matchup

Bichette exited Thursday's game against the Orioles due to a right leg injury, Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports. Bichette went 1-for-3 to begin Thursday's matchup, but he was replaced defensively in the top of the eighth inning. However, he underwent X-rays after the game that came back negative. The 24-year-old isn't expected to miss time, but the Blue Jays will see how he feels Friday prior to determining his status for the series opener against the Yankees.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Ravens' Iman Marshall: Practicing with team

Marshall (knee) is participating in practice Tuesday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports. Marshall hasn't played for the Ravens since suffering a torn ACL during practice in August of 2020. The 2019 fourth-round selection will work to prove he still belongs on the team and ultimately earn a role in the Ravens secondary.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Season debut coming Wednesday

Flaherty (shoulder) will start Wednesday's game against the Pirates, John Denton of MLB.com reports. Flaherty has been out all season while recovering from shoulder inflammation. He's made just two rehab starts and reached a modest 58 pitches in his latest one, and previous reports indicated that he'd need one outing in the minors before returning from the injured list. The Cardinals have evidently changed plans, swayed either by the scramble caused by their Tuesday doubleheader or by the fact that Flaherty has been so dominant (seven innings with nine strikeouts and just a single baserunner) in his rehab appearances. Flaherty will be limited to 60 pitches in his season debut, per Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat, but the Cardinals are clearly comfortable with those pitches being thrown at the major-league level.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

WATCH: Four-star DL Vic Burley to make college commitment live Wednesday on CBS Sports HQ

One of the top uncommitted defensive linemen in the 2023 recruiting class will make his verbal pledge Wednesday live on CBS Sports HQ. Vic Burley, a four-star defensive lineman from Warner Robbins High School in Georgia, will make his choice at 2 p.m. ET. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).
NFL
CBS Sports

Angels' Juan Lagares: Moves to reserve role

Lagares is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Dodgers, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports. The 33-year-old started the past six games but will retreat to the bench Tuesday with Taylor Ward (hamstring/neck) back from the injured list and starting in right field. Lagares should now serve as the Halos' No. 4 outfielder, though his .522 OPS doesn't provide much job security.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Titans' Treylon Burks: Unavailable for minicamp

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said Burks was "unavailable" for Tuesday's mandatory minicamp, Michael Giardi of NFL Network reports. Per John Glennon of SI.com, Burks was spotted on a stationary bike, but the rookie wideout didn't participate in practice. The first-round pick's pro tenure is off to a bumpy start as he was limited during offseason workouts due to breathing and conditioning concerns, but Burks returned to full practices by the end of OTAs, and the reason he wasn't involved Tuesday hasn't been clarified. Regardless, if Burks can stay on the field, he has immense talent and could be a major factor in Tennessee's offense, especially after the team moved on from Julio Jones and A.J. Brown.
NFL
CBS Sports

Chiefs' Josh Gordon: Leaves practice with trainer

Gordon left Wednesday's minicamp practice early due to an undisclosed injury, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports. Gordon signed a reserve/future contract with the Chiefs this offseason after he joined their practice squad in late September. In his first year with Kansas City, he caught just five of 14 targets for 32 yards and a touchdown across 12 appearances. However, if healthy, he'll have an opportunity to carve out a bigger role in 2022 after the departure of Tyreek Hill.
KANSAS CITY, MO

