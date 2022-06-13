ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

JaMychal Green expected to exercise 2022-23 player option

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LUBqe_0g9PUhU300

Adrian Wojnarowski: JaMychal Green is expected to exercise his $8.2M contract for 2022-2023. Deal gives Nuggets flexibility to use a $6.4M tax mid-level exception or an $8.2M trade exception in offseason. Nuggets expect to be a tax-paying team. Thunder have $31M in cap space to absorb Green salary.

Source: Twitter @wojespn

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

If we think OKC tries to trade JaMychal Green again this summer, it’s only natural to put the Wolves in the mix — based on positional need, the Connelly connection, having 3 2nds in this draft.

Unfortunately the Wolves don’t have a trade exception — so money would need to match. – 5:42 PM

Kevin Pelton @kpelton

First trade grades since February for the deal sending JaMychal Green to the Thunder: es.pn/3aZSiUS (ESPN+) – 3:56 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Congrats to JaMychal Green for his enrollment into the OKC Vet Rehab School For Future Draft Picks. – 2:37 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Story on the Thunder acquiring JaMychal Green and consolidating its draft capital in a trade with the Nuggets: oklahoman.com/story/sports/n…2:20 PM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Nuggets reportedly trading 2027 first, JaMychal Green to Thunder for No.30,future second-round picks

sportando.basketball/en/nuggets-rep…1:48 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Report: Nuggets trading JaMychal Green to Thunder in salary dump/pick exchange nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/13/rep…1:18 PM

Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet

Denver trades JaMychal Green to OKC for the no.30 pick in the quest for cap flexibility which can get some help for Nikola Jokic

eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13…12:50 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Updated salary cap table for the Nuggets.

Trading JaMychal Green for the 30th pick saves the Nuggets $6 million on their luxury tax bill. Gets them just under the projected hard cap, but they’ll go over it again.

Generates an $8.2 million TPE. That’s a big deal. pic.twitter.com/idTsrl7av112:49 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17xKrh_0g9PUhU300

Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42

The $8.2M JaMychal Green salary for 2021/22 does not impact the minimum salary floor for the Thunder.

The Thunder are projected to have $22.7M that will get distributed among their players. – 12:40 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

ESPN Sources: Denver is trading F JaMychal Green and a protected 2027 first-round pick to Oklahoma City for the No. 30 pick in this month’s NBA Draft and two future second-round picks. Nuggets have No. 21 and 30 in this draft now and Thunder has Nos. 2, 12 and 34. – 12:31 PM

The Raptors and All-Star point guard Fred VanVleet are expected to discuss a possible contract extension this offseason, league sources told HoopsHype. VanVleet will become extension-eligible this offseason for up to three years, almost $89 million. He could also decline his player option for the 2023-24 season and extend for up to four years, $114.2 million, as our HoopsHype capologist Yossi Gozlan outlined in his Raptors offseason preview. Following an All-Star season, there’s no question VanVleet is worth the full extension amount he’s eligible to be paid. -via HoopsHype / June 13, 2022

The Toronto Raptors want to re-sign Thaddeus Young in free agency, league sources told HoopsHype. Toronto gave up a first-round pick in the draft as part of the trade to acquire Young, and the Raptors believe he’s a good veteran locker room presence who can still contribute on the court. -via HoopsHype / June 13, 2022

The Pacers are hopeful about Turner’s long-term prospects in Indiana after trading away Domantas Sabonis. Yet I’m told there is a scenario I need to add to the range of possibilities for Turner as he heads into an offseason expected to feature contract extension talks: Word is he might seek to play out the final season of his contract valued at $18 million. -via marcstein.substack.com / June 13, 2022

Comments / 0

 

