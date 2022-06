Gov. Tom Wolf recently announced that more Pennsylvanians experiencing food insecurity are now eligible for support from Pennsylvania’s network of food banks and pantries. Income eligibility for both the State Food Purchase Program and The Emergency Food Assistance Program, U.S. Department of Agriculture-funded programs administered at the state level, has been raised from 150 percent of the USDA-established poverty level to 185 percent.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO