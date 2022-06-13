ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Court Documents: Drunk man broke into Sioux City house, assaulted residents

By Wesley Thoene
KCAU 9 News
 3 days ago

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City man was arrested over the weekend after breaking into a Sioux City home and assaulting the residents.

According to court documents, Clifton Lacy, 60, used a hatchet to force open the rear door of a Sioux City home on Center Street Saturday around 10:07 p.m. While inside the basement, Lacy held the hatchet and called the residents, four adults and two juveniles, a racist term.

Sioux City shooting victim from Thursday incident identified

At one point, Lacy allegedly grabbed a woman by the arm. Lacy also started to go up the stairs towards another woman while holding the hatchet, documents report. The woman defended herself with a baseball bat.

After police arrived, they noted Lacy had slurred speech, poor balance, and bloodshot and watery eyes. A preliminary breath test of Lacy was taken at 1:02 a.m. and showed a blood alcohol content of 0.34%.

Lacy was arrested and charged with the felonies of first-degree burglary and two counts of assault while participating in a felony. He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

