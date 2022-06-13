Man dead, shot multiple times in Harvey on Monday morning

The New Orleans coroner released the identities of three men slain on a bloody Tuesday in New Orleans. Trayvon Howard, 24, was shot and killed Tuesday in the 4600 block of Lonely Oak Drive in New Orleans East. An argument between Howard and an unknown suspect preceded his death, New Orleans police said, and the suspect shot Howard in the chest, then fled. The NOPD was notified of the shooting at 12:48 p.m. They found Howard with a gunshot wound inside a home in the area. He was declared dead on the scene, police said.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 18 HOURS AGO