Harvey, LA

Man dead, shot multiple times in Harvey on Monday morning

 3 days ago
HARVEY, La. — Authorities say a man is dead following a shooting in Harvey on Monday morning. According to Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto, deputies were dispatched to reports of...

NOLA.com

Coroner IDs three men slain Tuesday in New Orleans

The New Orleans coroner released the identities of three men slain on a bloody Tuesday in New Orleans. Trayvon Howard, 24, was shot and killed Tuesday in the 4600 block of Lonely Oak Drive in New Orleans East. An argument between Howard and an unknown suspect preceded his death, New Orleans police said, and the suspect shot Howard in the chest, then fled. The NOPD was notified of the shooting at 12:48 p.m. They found Howard with a gunshot wound inside a home in the area. He was declared dead on the scene, police said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Driver killed in single-vehicle St. Tammany crash

SLIDELL, La. — Louisiana State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a 56-year-old Mississippi man. Police say shortly after 11:00 p.m. Wednesday, 56-year-old Kenneth White of Pearlington, Miss. was driving westbound on Interstate 10 about 2 miles east of Interstate 59 in a 2004 Ford Explorer.
SLIDELL, LA
SUV seen in violent crash was stolen, used in carjacking, records show

NEW ORLEANS — Court records obtained by WWL-TV shed new light on the violent crash caught on camera in New Orleans East. According to police records, the blue SUV seen running a red light and crashing into multiple cars at the corner of Chef Menteur Highway and Downman Road on Tuesday was used in an armed carjacking the day before.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Lacombe man beaten to death, body dumped in Florida: Police report

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — Police arrested three people for allegedly murdering a man in Lacombe and dumping his body in a Florida waterway. According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, detectives with the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office found the victim's body on Tuesday, June 14. After identifying the victim, they reached out to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office for assistance.
LACOMBE, LA
fox8live.com

All suspects arrested in graduation day killing of New Orleans grandmother

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - All four people believed to have been involved in the killing of Augustine Greenwood at Morris Jeff High School’s graduation ceremony are in custody. Following the arrest of Brandon Rock, police say an unidentified 15-year-old, Frank Bartholomew, 49, and Laverne Duplessis, 40, turned themselves in on Wed., June 15.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WWL-AMFM

Shooting at Metairie gas station

Gunfire rang out Wednesday evening at a gas station in Metairie. JPSO confirms one victim suffered critical injuries in the shooting. Captain Jason Rivarde says they also made an apprehension.
METAIRIE, LA
wbrz.com

Five juveniles escaped New Orleans-area jail overnight; teen from EBR still on the run

BRIDGE CITY - Five juvenile offenders escaped a detention center near New Orleans overnight, including a teenager from the Baton Rouge area who's still on the run. The Office of Juvenile Justice said in a news release the jailbreak happened around 2:20 a.m. Thursday at the Bridge City Center for Youth. Three of the escapees were taken back into custody by around 8:30 a.m., but two are still on the loose.
BRIDGE CITY, LA
