Bucks County Commissioners meeting

SOUTHAMPTON, Pa. (CBS) — A local study is searching for 1,000 adults, and 300 children from Bucks and Montgomery Counties. They may have been exposed to dangerous chemicals in their drinking water. “I grew up right down the street, we drank well water our whole life,” PFAS study participant Renee Frugoli said. Frugoli is one of many Southampton residents who grew up unknowingly drinking well water contaminated with high levels of PFAS. “Streets of people that we went to school with had kids that had cancer. It touched almost everyone in this area, at least one family member,” she said. It’s a heartache that...

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO