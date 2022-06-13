Bucks County Commissioners meeting

On Thursday, June 16, 2022 the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) will conduct an aerial spraying for black flies (biting gnats) in Northampton and Bucks counties along the Delaware River, Lehigh River and Tohickon Creek. The spraying is scheduled to begin at 8:00AM. The aerial spraying will utilize a...
Bethlehem Economic Development Corporation received another large sum to put towards redevelopment plans for a major South Bethlehem historical site presented to the city last year. It secured $400,000 for the redevelopment of the former Bethlehem Steel General Office building annex on Third Street, according to a statement released by...
DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - The Central Bucks School Board on Tuesday approved a new policy change that allows them to control which books and materials are allowed in their libraries based on sexual content. The school board voted to have the right to ban books with sexualized content with "explicit written...
First, let us say that the Herald is our best local newspaper. We look forward to picking it up at the Giant Market every week. You have so many local and interesting articles that we really enjoy the time we spend reading this paper. In today’s world we all need some good relaxing time.
A lucky Bucks County winner has scratched his or her way to a whole new life. A $20 investment in a Price Is Right–themed lottery ticket has paid off handsomely to its Sellersville buyer. He or she is walking away with a million dollars, as reported by John Misinco at The Morning Call.
LANGHORNE, Pa. – On a recent Tuesday afternoon at Core Creek Park here in Bucks County, just a few miles north of Philadelphia, it was partly sunny, 79 degrees and tranquil. A good day for fishing, but little was going on at a place that features a 24-hour fishing dock, as well as a boat house and launching pad.
Lehigh Valley residents have $486 million reasons to look at the 2023-2026 Transportation Improvement Program’s list of local projects getting federal funding. It was items not on the four-year plan, however, that drew comments from officials at Wednesday’s joint Lehigh Valley Transportation Study (LVTS) meeting -- and they weren’t about the Route 22 widening project that is on hold indefinitely.
PHILADELPHIA, PA — United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams announced that Samuel Bullock, 72, of Langhorne, PA, was sentenced this week to two and a half years in prison, one year of supervised release, and ordered to pay $3,501,261 restitution by United States District Court Judge Michael M. Baylson for his orchestration of a tax fraud scheme to avoid paying nearly $1.3 million in federal income taxes, and millions more in interest and penalties.
Wind Creek Bethlehem is the latest Pennsylvania casino to win state approval to reduce the number of slot machines on its gaming floor as part of adaptation to the post-COVID era. The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board on Wednesday granted the large casino’s request to pare down its number of authorized...
Host Bill Litvin speaks with County of Berks Commissioner Christian Leinbach and Weidenhammer Systems president John Weidenhammer about the long awaited return of the railroad to Berks County and the progress towards making it happen on League of Women Voters Presents. From the program: League of Women Voters Presents.
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The company manager and field supervisor of a Lehigh County home improvement company are accused of using high-pressure sales or scare tactics to gain business. Attorney General Josh Shaprio announced Wednesday that his office has filed a lawsuit against home improvement company Curtis Total Service, Inc., company...
SOUTHAMPTON, Pa. (CBS) — A local study is searching for 1,000 adults, and 300 children from Bucks and Montgomery Counties. They may have been exposed to dangerous chemicals in their drinking water.
“I grew up right down the street, we drank well water our whole life,” PFAS study participant Renee Frugoli said.
Frugoli is one of many Southampton residents who grew up unknowingly drinking well water contaminated with high levels of PFAS.
“Streets of people that we went to school with had kids that had cancer. It touched almost everyone in this area, at least one family member,” she said.
It’s a heartache that...
Bucks County Coroner Meredith Buck said Wednesday that a 31-year-old woman from Holland, Bucks County, who was found dead June 8 in Northampton Township, was strangled. Buck identified the woman as Samantha Rementer and ruled her death by ligature strangulation a homicide. This matter continues to be under investigation by...
Philadelphia Nursing Home will close by the end of the year because of financial troubles, city officials said on Tuesday. For more than 20 years, the city has paid the nonprofit Fairmount Long Term Care to manage Philadelphia Nursing Home at 2100 W. Girard Ave. Many of the residents there...
Marty, Giant's wandering robot, will start roaming the aisles of a new store in Richboro this July.Image via PennLive.com at YouTube. The Giant Company — corporate brand steward of the supermarket chain — shows no signs of giving up in the area food retail battle. Despite local competition from Wegmans, ACME, Lidl, Whole Foods, Amazon Fresh, and others, its expansion plans continue. Supermarket News carted an announcement of a new location in Bucks County.
A Northampton County woman was killed in a multi-vehicle crash last month in Bucks County, the Bucks County Coroner’s Office said Thursday. Isabelle A. Dubois, 56, of Bethlehem Township, died of multiple blunt injuries in the crash May 20 in the 1300 block of South West End Boulevard (Route 309) in Richland Township, Coroner Meredith Buck said.
A group of investors, including Deepak Bhatnagar of Flemington (New Jersey) and Kuldeep Kumar of New York, purchased RelaxNation at 1500 Rock Road in Lehighton, Pennsylvania for $3.8 million earlier this month. The partners also own next-door Hampton Inn. Other investors are Dilbag Singh of Pennsylvania and Namrata Sharma of...
POTTSTOWN PA – A corporate franchisee that operates the Wendy’s Restaurant located at 1585 E. High St. (at top) has been fined $15,449 in civil money penalties, and has pledged to take corrective actions, following federal charges that it “endangered” minor-age employees with some tasks, and also permitted them to work more hours than the law allows.
City of Reading Council President, Jeffrey S. Waltman, Sr. died on Monday morning. He was 58. Jeffrey S. Waltman, Sr. served on City Council since 2000. He began serving the city as a volunteer member of the Financial Improvement Team in 1998. Council appointed Waltman to serve as President in 2015 and Vice President several times over the previous 16 years prior.
