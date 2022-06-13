ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No benefit to taking ivermectin for COVID-19 symptoms, study led by Duke finds

By Joedy McCreary
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The final verdict from a study is in: Ivermectin is not an effective COVID-19 treatment after all, doctors say.

The study led by Duke researchers found no differences in relieving mild-to-moderate COVID-19 symptoms between patients taking the drug and those taking a placebo.

Dr. Adrian Hernandez, the executive director of the Duke Clinical Research Institute and the leader of the study, said Monday that there was “no significant benefit” in taking the polarizing horse-deworming drug to treat mild to moderate symptoms.

No, blocking male hormones is not a legitimate treatment for COVID-19

“Overall, most people improved their symptoms whether they took ivermectin or not,” Hernandez said. “Given these results, there does not appear to be a role for ivermectin outside of a clinical trial setting, especially considering other available options with proven reduction in hospitalizations and death.”

The study included nearly 1,600 COVID patients, with slightly more than half taking ivermectin and slightly less receiving a placebo.

The conclusion: Taking a dose of 400 milligrams per kilogram of body weight for three days “resulted in less than one day of shortening of symptoms.” Researchers also found no difference in the number of people admitted to hospitals or visiting emergency rooms.

Results of the study were published Monday on medRxiv , a pre-publication server, and have been submitted for peer review.

They mirror the findings from another study published in the New England Journal of Medicine in March that found ivermectin doesn’t reduce the risk of hospitalization.

Hernandez led the national study that sought to prove or disprove once and for all whether the anti-parasitic drug used in other dose sizes to deworm horses has a role in the treatment of COVID-19.

The drug has become popular among some conspiracy-minded vaccine opponents who believe it is a COVID cure, with some taking veterinary-strength doses of the drug. Podcaster Joe Rogan has said he used it to treat his COVID infection.

But the U.S. Food and Drug Administration says it has received reports of people self-medicating with ivermectin later needing medical attention or hospitalization.

It’s why the FDA has warned people not to take it, even going so far as to post a tweet last summer telling people that “You are not a horse. You are not a cow. Seriously, y’all. Stop it.”

