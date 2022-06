A suspicious bank teller was key to stopping a customer from being scammed out of $20,000 in a classic "grandparent scam" setup. Hampton Police Deputy Chief Alex Reno said the department was contacted by a resident concerned they may have been scammed after receiving a call from someone pretending to be their grandson. The "grandson" told the resident that he was involved in a car crash and had struck a pregnant woman. A lawyer would be calling to make arrangements to receive money in order to help, he told his grandparent.

HAMPTON, NH ・ 1 DAY AGO