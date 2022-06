LIMA — AARP Ohio is stopping in Lima to hear from voters aged 50 and older from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. June 22 at the Bradfield Community Center, 550 S. Collett St. The event will be part of AARP’s 2022 Deciding Voices Listening Session, which will also make stops in Columbus, Cleveland, Cincinnati and Portsmouth. The event is designed to listen to the concerns of those in the over-50 demographic when it comes to this November’s election.

